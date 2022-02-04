Rebels get edge in defensive battle, squeeze past Raiders 2-1

After watching high scoring games between the Prince Albert Raiders and Red Deer Rebels earlier this season, it was a defensive battle between both teams on Friday night at the Art Hauser Centre. In the end, the Rebels were able to keep the Raiders at bay, winning by a 2-1 score in their fifth meeting this season.

“The only thing I didn’t like was the final score,” head coach Marc Habscheid said. “Other than that, I thought we played really well, and probably deserved a better fate.”

Things got heated in the first period between Nolan Allan and Arshdeep Bains, as the two got into a fight at the 5:03 mark of the first period. Allan got the better of Bains, as the Raider defenceman took the Rebels forward down on the ice after a sequence of back and forth punches. Bains got an extra two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct, but Prince Albert couldn’t capitalize on the ensuing powerplay.

There were a lot of players that ended up with helmets ripped off and even more dragged down on the ice. Jace Isley ran defenceman Eric Johnston from behind the Raider goal later in the first. Johnston needed the help of the trainer to get off the ice. Isley received a five minute major for boarding, as well as a game misconduct for the hit, giving the Raiders even more powerplay time in the opening frame.

Unable to convert on the long powerplay, the game remained scoreless after the opening 20 minutes.

“If we could’ve cashed in on that five minute powerplay it would’ve helped,” Habscheid said. “If we would’ve scored first it would’ve helped. But being offered the amount of time that we were I thought our guys played well.”

To Habscheid’s point, yesterday was the first full day that the Raiders were able to practice with a full team, after multiple players were in the WHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Tikhon Chaika was forced to make some big saves early in the second period, but it was a shot from the point that found it’s way past the Raider netminder to open the scoring. Hunter Mayo was able to wrist a shot on goal from the point that fooled Chaika, who couldn’t see past the screen in time for the quick shot. Mayo’s second goal of the season gave Red Deer the 1-0 lead with 8:26 left in the middle frame.

Chaika was beat on the five hole again with 4:37 left in the second, this time by a Ben King shot. Dallon Melin sprung King on a partial breakaway at the Raider blue line, and King did the rest of the work. All alone on Chaika, King snapped a quick shot past Chaika for his league leading 34th goal of the season, making it a 2-0 Rebels lead.

Ozzy Wiesblatt struck right back on the powerplay for the Raiders with 2:01 left in the second. From beneath the goal line, Sloan Stanick sent a cross crease pass to Wiesblatt, who quickly one timed the puck past Chase Coward and into the back of the net. After missing the last four games after being injured against the Rebels in Red Deer on Jan. 17, Wiesblatt wasted little time getting back onto the score sheet. His ninth goal of the year sent the Raiders into the second intermission trailing by just a 2-1 score.

“Both teams were good defensively, and our goalie was amazing tonight and helped us out a ton,” Wiesblatt said. “We had a lot of guys going tonight, and we’re trying to carry that momentum over and get back into the win column.”

Prince Albert pushed for the tying goal all third period, especially late with the goalie pulled, but Coward and the Rebels were able to hold on, winning the game 2-1.

“(Red Deer) blocked a ton of shots late, and we had a few opportunities where the puck wouldn’t go in,” Habscheid added. “We’re not a team that’s going to score a lot. I thought Wilson, Peekeekoot, and Lodewyk were real good tonight. They provided energy, and they had some good zone time for us. They’re young, and it’s after Christmas, so you want to see them take a step, and they have. They’re used to the league and used to how we play. They can contribute for us.”

The Raiders welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings to the Art Hauser Centre tomorrow. It will be the second game that Kaiden Guhle will play against his former team, and first back in Prince Albert since he was traded.

Puck drop is at 7pm.

