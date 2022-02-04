North Battleford teenager arrested following ICE unit investigation

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit has charged a North Battleford teenager with possessing and making available child pornography.

Police arrested the 14-year-old boy following an investigation into child pornography possession on an unnamed popular social media application.

Officers executed the search warrant at a North Battleford residence on Feb. 3. Police say the residence was identified as the location where the offences occurred.

Police also seized electronic devices for forensic analysis. The investigation is still ongoing.

The 14-year-old youth was released from North Battleford Provincial Court on numerous conditions.

The Saskatchewan ICE Unit includes investigators from the Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon police services, as well as RCMP.