Province records 1,000th COVID death, active case numbers drop for 4th straight day

Health officials reported 837 new COVID-19 cases, 930 recoveries, and four deaths in Thursday’s provincial update.

Three of those deaths occurred in the Central East Zone. The other came in the Far North East. There have now been 1,001 COVID deaths since the start of the outbreak.

There are now 10,271 active cases across the province. The Saskatoon Zone has the highest total with 3,032, followed by the Regina Zone with 25,696, and the North Central Zone with 792.

Of the 837 new cases reported Thursday, 667 involved patients who had either two vaccine doses or two doses and a booster. There were 147 cases in patients who received no doses, or received their first dose less than three weeks ago.

The province has 384 COVID patients in hospital, including 36 in the ICU. North Central has 18 hospitalized patients, three of which are receiving intensive care.

Of those 36 ICU patients, 28 are in for COVID-19 related illnesses.

North Central reported 30 new cases on Thursday, along with 21 recoveries. The province also assigned 38 cases to North Central which were previously announced without any residency information. There are now 792 active cases in the region.

Prince Albert reported 10 of those new cases, while North Central Zone 1 reported five and Zone 3 reported 15. There are now 465 active cases in Prince Albert, 206 in Zone 1, and 121 in Zone 3.

The North East Zone, which includes Melfort, Nipawin and Tisdale, reported four new cases and 10 recoveries. There are now 210 active cases in the region.

The Far North West reported three new cases and two recoveries. It now has 123 active cases.

The Far North East reported eight new cases and 15 recoveries. They now have 169 active cases.

Far North Central reported no new cases or recoveries. They have 18 active cases.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 958 new cases per day over the past seven days.