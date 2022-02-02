Province reports 611 new COVID-19 cases, 1,634 recoveries, 4 deaths in Wednesday update

Health officials reported 611 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 1,634 recoveries and four deaths.

Two of those patients died in the South East Zone. The Saskatoon and Regina zones reported the other deaths. There have now been 997 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the outbreak. Saskatchewan’s COVID fatality rate sits at 0.8 per cent.

There are now 10,354 active cases in Saskatchewan. The Saskatoon Zone has the highest total with 3,052, followed by the Regina Zone with 2,219 and the North Central Zone with 745.

Of the 611 new cases reported on Wednesday, 490 involved patients who had either two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, or two doses and a booster shot. Another 107 cases were reported in patients who have not received any doses, or who received their first dose less than three weeks ago.

North Central reported 38 new cases on Wednesday. Another 32 were assigned to the region after being announced without residency information.

Prince Albert reported 17 new cases on Wednesday, while North Central Zone 1 reported six and Zone 3 reported 15. There are now 434 active cases in Prince Albert, 202 in North Central Zone 1, and 109 in North Central Zone 3.

The North East Zone, which includes Tisdale, Melfort and Nipawin, reported 11 new cases, 38 new recoveries, and no deaths. There are now 212 active cases in the area.

The Far North West reported eight new cases and 19 recoveries. There are now 121 active cases in the region.

The Far North East reported eight new cases as well, along with 24 recoveries. There are now 175 active cases in the area.

Far North Central reported no new cases and four recoveries. There are now 18 active cases in the area.

The number of hospitalizations increased by two to 372. That number includes 40 patients in provincial ICUs.

North Central has 20 patients in hospital, three of which are in ICUs.

Provincial statistics show 30 of the 40 patients receiving intensive care have COVID-related illnesses. Nine have incidental COVID infections, and one has not been determined.