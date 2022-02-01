Province reports 1 death related to COVID-19 Tuesday

Saskatchewan health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. The death was reported in the Central East zone.

There have been 993 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan since the start of the pandemic.

The province also reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Tuesday.

This was among 631 total cases in the province.

Of the 661 new cases reported today, 109 were unvaccinated or fewer than 21 days after their first dose, 27 had received their first dose or were less than 21 days from their second dose, 300 were fully vaccinated (more than 14 days since their second dose) and 225 were fully vaccinated and more than 14 days from receiving their booster dose.

The Regina Zone led the province with 193 new cases. Saskatchewan now has 11,370 active cases.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 531 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 209 active cases and North Central 3 has 113 active cases.

There were 45 cases with pending residence information added to North Central on Tuesday.

There are now 2,655 total confirmed Omicron cases with 86 in North Central.

According to the province, 38.3 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category.

There are currently 370 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 114 of which are not fully vaccinated, across the province, with 331 receiving inpatient care and 39 in the ICU. North Central has 26 patients in hospital.

The SHA dashboard includes 370 hospitalizations, of these 331 residents are inpatient and of those, 137 inpatient hospitalizations are a COVID-19-related illness, 169 are incidental, asymptomatic infections and 25 have not yet been determined. Of the 39 residents are in ICU, 32 are for COVID-19-related illnesses and six are for incidental, asymptomatic infections.

There is currently one COVID-19 patient in PICU/NICU.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 1,105 or 91.7 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 1,179 recoveries were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 104,148.

Since the start of the pandemic, 25,176 cases are from the North area (10,889 North West, 10,614 North Central and 3,673 North East).

There were 2,153 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Monday. As of Feb. 1, there have been 1,440,525 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 554 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,859,978.

There were 47 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Tuesday.

According to the province 62,768 individuals are fully vaccinated in North Central.