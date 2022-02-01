Mustangs and Bombers in close race in Sherwood Division

A close race in the Sherwood Division is now even closer with the Melfort Mustangs and Flin Flon Bombers tied in points after last week’s action.

As of Jan. 31 the Mustangs are in second with a record of 25-13-2-4 with 56 points, the Bombers are in first place with the same number of points but a record of 27-11-1-1.

The La Ronge Ice Wolves are in third place with a record of 20-19-1-2 with 43 points and the Nipawin Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 13-23-0-6 with 32 points.

The Mustangs completed their week with a 3-1 win over the Hawks in Melfort on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Melfort led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 after the second period.

Leith Olafson, Marco Lopez and Zac Somers scored for the Mustangs.

Kye Whillans responded for Nipawin.

Joel Favreau made 30 saves for Melfort; Chase Hamm had 32 saves for the Hawks.

Melfort opened their weekend home stand with a 7-6 overtime win over the Notre Dame Hounds on Friday, Jan. 28.

The game was tied 3-3 after the first period and Melfort led 5-4 after the second period.

Curtis Hammond had five goals for Melfort including the game winner 4:52 into overtime.

Clarke Huxley and Somers scored the other Mustangs’ goals.

Kevin Anderson, Nolen Coventry, Johno Hoins, Connor Nolan, Elliot Dutil and Jake Sacratini scored for Notre Dame in regulation.

James Venne made seven saves in the first period for Melfort, he was relieved by Faveau who made 19 saves’ Austin Elliot made 47 saves for Notre Dame.

Melfort opened their week with a 5-4 loss to the Ice Wolves on Tuesday, Jan. 25 in Melfort.

La Ronge led 2-1 after the first period and 5-1 after the second period.

Nolan Doell had a pair of goals for Melfort while Carter Anderson and Trenton Curtis added the other Mustangs’ goals.

Parker Layton, Aaron Greyeyes, Gavin Mattey, Kole Christensson and Colten Thompson responded for La Ronge.

Favreau made 24 saves for Melfort; Dawson Smith made 35 saves for La Ronge.

The Ice Wolves completed their sweep on Flin Flon with a 4-1 win over the Bombers in La Ronge on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The Ice Wolves led 2-0 after the first and second periods.

Jacob Visentini, Christensson, Holden Knights and Mkyllan Couture scored for La Ronge.

Brett Wieschorster responded for Flin Flon.

Xavier Cannon made 41 saves for La Ronge; Ben Montgomery made 28 saves for Flin Flon.

La Ronge opened their set with Flin Flon with a 4-3 overtime win in Flin Flon on Friday, Jan. 28.

The Bombers led 2-1 after the first period and the game was tied 2-2 after the second period.

Aaron Greyeyes had a pair of goals for La Ronge including the overtime winner 45 seconds into the extra frame. Tye Evans and Visentini added the other regulation time goals for La Ronge.

Cole Tanchuk, Jaxon Martens and Jacob Vockler responded for Flin Flon in regulation.

Dawson Smith made 26 saves for La Ronge; Cal Schell made 31 saves for Flin Flon.

Nipawin opened their week with a 5-1 loss to the Kindersley Klippers in Kindersley on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Kindersley led 1-0 after the first period and 5-1 after the second period.

Cole Beamin scored the lone goal for Nipawin.

Noah Lindsay had a pair of goals for the Klippers; Jaxon Georget, Carson Baylis and Brayden Koch added the other Kindersley goals.

Hamm made 17 saves for Nipawin in just over 35 minutes of action, he was relieved by Harmon Laser-Hume who made four saves. Matthew Pesenti made 30 saves for Kindersley.

The Hawks were in Weyburn to play the Red Wings on Tuesday, Feb. 1 and Estevan to play the Bruins on Wednesday, Feb. 2, results were not available.

Melfort is in the Battlefords to play the North Stars on Friday, Feb. 4 and La Ronge pays a visit to the North Stars on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Melfort is in Kindersley to play the Klippers on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The Hawks are in Humboldt to play the Broncos on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The Melville Millionaires are in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Sunday, Feb. 6.