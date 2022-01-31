The Western Hockey League and RE/MAX are teaming up with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) to promote positive mental health.

The program is called ‘WHL Talk Today Game Nights’. The Prince Albert Raiders will be the first team to play a game with this featured event when they host the Red Deer Rebels this Friday, Feb. 4th.

All 17 Canadian WHL clubs will host individual WHL Talk Today Game Nights, where fans in attendance will have the opportunity to learn more about CMHA mental health resources available in their community, in an effort to break down the stigma surrounding mental health.

WHL alumni Kelly Hrudey is the celebrity spokesperson for this season’s RE/MAX Presents: WHL Talk Today Game Nights.

“Raising awareness about mental health is something that is important to me and my family,” Hrudey said. “Help us break down the barriers when it comes to the stigma around mental health.”

“As they do every season, our longstanding corporate partner RE/MAX is giving back to WHL communities in Western Canada by putting mental health at the forefront,” WHL commissioner Ron Robison said. “Together with RE/MAX and the Canadian Mental Health Association, we are pleased to deliver this important programming in support of mental health when so many Canadians are being impacted during these challenging times in this area.”

CMHA Saskatchewan director Phyliss O’Connor also spoke about the upcoming program.

“We know from experience that WHL teams and fans always bring great engagement. We hope to reach even more people this year by bringing our messages about positive mental health to WHL fans during our Talk Today game nights.”