RCMP urges residents to avoid travel

RCMP have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel due to bad road conditions caused by the snow storm blowing through Saskatchewan.

As of 3:40 p.m., Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline was urging residents to avoid travel along most of Hwy 11 between Prince Albert and Saskatoon, and most of Hwy 3 west of the Hwy 55 Junction.

The province has also closed numerous highways in the Southwest part of the province, including all highways in and around Swift Current. Hwy 7 from Delisle to the Alberta border has also been closed.

“Road conditions in several parts of the province are deteriorating and Saskatchewan RCMP officers are responding to an increased number of traffic related calls and collisions,” reads an RCMP press release. “Drivers are reminded to check weather advisories and road conditions with the Highway Hotline before travelling.”

RCMP recommends drivers and passengers stay in their vehicles if stranded on the highway. Motorists are also advised to periodically turn the vehicle on to warm it up, provided the tailpipe remains clear of ice and snow.

The Highway Hotline reported white out conditions in Kindersley and Rosetown areas at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. They also reported several jackknifed semis in the Swift Current area.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warning for the entire southern half of Saskatchewan. That includes Prince Albert and the surrounding RMs and First Nations communities, where between 10 and 15 cm of snow is expected by the end of today.

Environment Canada credited an Alberta clipper for bringing snow to the Northern Grainbelt starting on Monday. As of Monday at 5 p.m., they were expecting the snowfall to taper off during the evening and night, although high gusts of wind would combine with the recent snowfall to continue reducing visibility at times.