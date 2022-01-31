RCMP make arrest following investigation into death of Deanna Greyeyes

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit have made one arrest in connection with the November 2018 death of 66-year-old Deanna Greyeyes.

Officers arrested Stephen David James Greyeyes, 34, of Blaine Lake on Jan. 28, 2022. He has been charged with one count of second degree murder, and one count of indignity to a body. Stephen will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Feb. 14.

Stephen was arrested in the Prince Albert area.

Deanna was found dead in a rural area near Muskeg Lake Cree Nation on Nov. 26, 2018. She had been reported missing to RCMP the day before.