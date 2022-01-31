Province reports 2 death related to COVID-19 Monday

Saskatchewan health officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.

Both deaths were in the Saskatoon zone. There have been 992 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan since the start of the pandemic.

The province also reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Monday. This was among 736 total cases in the province.

Of the 736 new cases reported today, 111 were unvaccinated or fewer than 21 days after their first dose, 26 had received their first dose or were less than 21 days from their second dose, 352 were fully vaccinated or more than 14 days since their second dose and 247 were fully vaccinated and more than 14 days from receiving their booster dose.

The Saskatoon Zone led the province with 233 new cases. Saskatchewan now has 12,208 active cases.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 513 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 209 active cases and North Central 3 has 121 active cases.

There were 34 cases with pending residence information added to North Central on Sunday.

There are now 2,665 total confirmed Omicron cases with 86 in North Central.

According to the province, 36.2 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category.

There are currently 363 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 112 of which are not fully vaccinated, across the province, with 321 receiving inpatient care and 42 in the ICU. North Central has 25 patients in hospital.

The SHA dashboard includes 363 hospitalizations, of these 321 residents are inpatient and of those, 118 inpatient hospitalizations are a COVID-19-related illness, 165 are incidental, asymptomatic infections and 38 have not yet been determined. Of the 42 residents are in ICU, 33 are for COVID-19-related illnesses and eight are for incidental, asymptomatic infections.

There is currently one COVID-19 patient in PICU/NICU.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 1,162 or 96.4 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 1,179 recoveries were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 105,406.

Since the start of the pandemic, 25,019 cases are from the North area (10,829 North West, 10,530 North Central and 3,660 North East).

There were 2,214 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Sunday. As of Jan. 31, there have been 1,438,372 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 1,431doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,859,524.

There were 83 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Monday.

According to the province 62,752 individuals are fully vaccinated in North Central.