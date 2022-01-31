Prince Albert RCMP make 2 arrests, seize ‘variety of drug paraphernalia’ after executing search warrant

Prince Albert RCMP seized arrested two people and seized three firearms, ammunition and a variety of drug trafficking paraphernalia after executing a search warrant at a residence east of Big River on Jan. 27.

Police also seized 53 grams of suspected cocaine, 95 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and 840 grams of marijuana.

Harley Vellentgoed and Celeste Wilson, both from the Big River area, face multiple charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking. Both will appear in court on March15.