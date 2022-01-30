Province reports 1 death related to COVID-19 Sunday

Saskatchewan health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Sunday. The death was reported in the South West

There have been 990 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan since the start of the pandemic.

The province also reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Sunday.

This was among 1,331 total cases in the province.

Of the 1,331 new cases reported today, 267 were unvaccinated or fewer than 21 days after their first dose, 44 had received their first dose or were less than 21 days from their second dose, 597 were fully vaccinated (more than 14 days since their second dose) and 423 were fully vaccinated and more than 14 days from receiving their booster dose.

The Saskatoon Zone led the province with 396 new cases. Saskatchewan now has 12,720 active cases.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 527 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 189 active cases and North Central 3 has 123 active cases.

There were 56 case with pending residence information added to North Central on Sunday.

There are now 2,665 total confirmed Omicron cases with 86 in North Central.

According to the province, 36.2 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category.

There are currently 349 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 110 of which are not fully vaccinated, across the province, with 310 receiving inpatient care and 39 in the ICU. North Central has 23 patients in hospital.

The SHA dashboard includes 340 hospitalizations, of these 310 residents are inpatient and of those, 116 inpatient hospitalizations are a COVID-19-related illness, 159 are incidental, asymptomatic infections and 35 have not yet been determined. Of the 39 residents are in ICU, 32 are for COVID-19-related illnesses and six are for incidental, asymptomatic infections.

There is currently one COVID-19 patient in PICU/NICU.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 1,188 or 98.6 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 1,179 recoveries were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 104,148.

Since the start of the pandemic, 24,866 cases are from the North area (10,784 North West, 10,440 North Central and 3,642 North East).

There were 3,277 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Saturday. As of Jan. 30, there have been 1,436,158 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 1,644 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,857,9993.

There were 134 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Sunday.

According to the province 62,703 individuals are fully vaccinated in North Central.