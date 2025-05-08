Block re-elected for fourth term in Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek

Incumbent Kelly Block cruised to an easy victory in Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek on Election Night.

Block, who with boundary changes now represents communities such as St. Louis, Duck Lake, Rosthern and Wakaw, was grateful for the continued support from the riding.

“I am extremely grateful to the voters in Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek, for once again giving me the honour of serving as their Member of Parliament,” Block said.

“This is the fourth election that I’ve won in this riding, even though the boundaries changed somewhat. My team and I have never taken anything for granted and have always been committed to travelling across the riding during an election and even outside of elections listening to constituents and obviously over the last five weeks to the voters who made it very clear that they wanted change.”

Because of the boundary changes Block has centralized her office to better serve her constituents. She previously had offices in Rosetown and Humboldt, but has moved to the northern part of Saskatoon.

Block received 36,426 votes or 77.4 per cent of the vote. Liberal candidate Katelyn Zimmer received 8,008 votes or 17 per cent of the vote. NDP candidate Cheryl Loadman was third with 2,616 votes or 5.6 per cent of the vote.

The Liberals and Prime Minister Mark Carney have 169 seats, the Conservatives have 142 seats, the Bloc Quebecois have 22 seats, the NDP have seven seats and the Green Party have one seat with leader Elizabeth May winning her seat in Saanich—Gulf Islands.

The Liberals received 8,538,720 votes or 43.7 per cent of the vote, the Conservatives received 8,062,115 votes or 41.3 per cent of the vote, the Bloc received 1,232,291 votes or 6.3 per cent of the vote, the NDP received 1,231,623 or 6.3 per cent of the vote and the Green Party received 243,804 votes or 1.3 per cent of the vote. With only seven seats the NDP lost official party status and leader Jagmeet Singh resigned after losing his own seat of Burnaby South, BC.

Conservative leader Pierre Pollievre also lost his riding of Carleton to Liberal Bruce Fanjoy.

Block said the results brought mixed emotions.

“(It was) Bittersweet,” Block said. “We wanted to see a win all across the country, but I am encouraged by the gains that we as Conservatives made in this election and certainly in holding the Liberals to a minority, and I continue to be committed to doing everything I can to work towards Conservatives winning the next election.”

