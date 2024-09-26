Blahut hopes Hall of Fame induction will put poetry in the spotlight

Prince Albert poet Darcy Blahut always appreciates awards and honours, but he’s even happier to see the art form itself receive its due.

Blahut has authored short stories, novels, and two stage plays, but his poetry will be centre stage on Friday when he’s inducted into the Prince Albert Arts Hall of Fame. The longtime Prince Albert resident said he’s just happy to see poetry getting more recognition.



“I just appreciate the art form being given a spotlight,” Blahut said during an interview. “It’s often less appreciated than other forms in popular culture and so any way in which an award can popularize a form of art, I think is very welcome. I’m just very grateful.”

Blahut will be inducted alongside musician Brian Sklar, Mann Art Gallery educator Lana Wilson, and the Prince Albert Concert Band. Blahut said poets often work for years on end without public recognition, so he appreciates the honour.

“The work of poetry is often for such a small audience that one is driven by the work itself,” he explained. “Even midlife here after some decades going at it, the appreciation is nice. Beyond the award, I would hope that it means an open door or two or three to some further conversation to build on that body of work.”

As a child, Blahut was interested in philosophy and literature, but in his teenage and early adult years he focused on painting and the visual arts. That changed after he had children. With less time for painting, Blahut returned to his love of literature and philosophy, and began writing poems.

“The art form is much more forgiving to being interrupted and other obligations than having to lock yourself in a studio for 10 hours to produce a painting,” he explained. “It’s something you can start and stop.”

Blahut was born and raised in Yorkton, but moved out of the province to attend university. He began dating his now wife Leslie, who is originally from Prince Albert, and the duo decided to move back to her hometown and start a family.

Blahut became involved in the Sans Nom Poetry group, where he met Lynda Monahan and other Prince Albert artists, while also developing an appreciation for Prince Albert poet John V. Hicks.

“Some of his cycles of poems were greatly influential on me,” Blahut said. “He passed away before I arrived in Prince Albert—not too long before—so I never actually got a chance to meet him except through his work and through Lynda, who would have had a friendship with him. He’s one of those characters who should have enjoyed more of a national scope, (and) acclaim, but he seemed to have more of a local presence.”

Like Hicks, Blahut appreciated traditional verse and was interested in theology and philosophy. He began reading the Church Fathers and medieval saints, which inspired many of his works. He later began collaborating with composers who either wrote choral and orchestral compositions for his work, or asked him to write poetry for a piece of music they had already created.

“All poetry is spiritual in one form or another,” Blahut said. “It’s all spiritual work, right, but I would say that I often pick overtly religious themes as a form of reflection that would connect to my own upbringing in tradition of faith.”

Blahut leaned into traditional verse and religious topics, but he also composed some experimental free-verse poetry. He also occasionally writes about political topics that interest him, like poverty, using both traditional and free-verse works for political commentary.

Ideally, he hopes Friday’s award ceremony will give more people an appreciation for the art form. He’s also grateful for the recognition.

“I see it as an opportunity to extend the work of poetry,” he explained. “Awards are nice, and it’s nice to feel appreciated.”

The 2024 Prince Albert Arts Hall of Fame Induction Gala will be held at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre on Friday. The event begins with cocktails at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 5:30, and celebrations and performances at 7:30. For ticket information, please call the E.A. Rawlinson Centre Box Office at 306-765-1270.