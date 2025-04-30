Black Hawk Helicopter spotted in Southwest skies amid border security boost

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Recent activity in the skies above Southwest Saskatchewan has sparked curiosity among local residents.

The occasional appearance of a Black Hawk helicopter in recent weeks has drawn significant interest in the community.

During an interview with The Shaunavon Standard last week, Christina Zoernig, Federal Policing Strategist for the RCMP’s Northwest Region, which oversees Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nunavut, and the Northwest Territories, said the RCMP is adding Black Hawk helicopters to its fleet.

“The RCMP has utilized an existing Public Services and Procurement Canada Standing Offer Agreement to issue three new contracts for Black Hawk helicopters, effective April 1st,” stated Zoernig. “The RCMP employs a range of surveillance and patrol assets to monitor the border between ports of entry, in accordance with Canadian laws and regulations, as part of its Federal Policing border integrity mandate. However, we do not disclose details regarding the operational use of these assets.”

“The Black Hawk helicopters significantly enhance the RCMP’s detection and response capabilities, providing rapid deployment and coverage when and where needed between ports of entry,” she added.

The presence of these impressive hovering birds appears to be linked to the federal government’s plans to enhance security at the US-Canada border.

The government announced earlier this year that it would be making a $1.3 billion investment to increase resources dedicated to border security. The funds will be used to purchase equipment such as Black Hawk helicopters, drones, mobile surveillance towers, as well as hire additional personnel and establish new canine teams.

The security enhancement plan announced by the government is aimed to strengthen security along the border after US President Donald Trump threatened Canada with significant tariffs if border security wasn’t increased.