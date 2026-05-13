Black bear euthanized after man killed in attack near Points North Landing

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

POINTS NORTH LANDING — A 27-year-old man is dead following a bear attack in northern Saskatchewan, according to the Ministry of Community Safety.

On May 11, the ministry said the incident occurred May 8, northeast of Points North Landing.

In a statement provided to SaskToday, the ministry confirmed the attack “tragically resulted in the death” of the man.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” the statement said.

On May 12, the Points North Group of Companies issued a statement saying the attack occurred by Nordbye Lake, located 78 kilometres from Points North Landing. They said they wanted the public to be aware that their base of operations, and specifically the Points North airstrip mentioned in a government release, is safe for their workforce and clients.

“Our condolences go out to the family and colleagues of the individual who was fatally attacked,” the statement read.

“When emergencies occur near the Points North Landing hub, we are often called on to assist, given our access to air and ground equipment and supplies. This event was one of those emergencies when we were called upon for assistance,” stated the Points North Group of Companies, one of the northernmost hubs for trucking, bulk fuel and support services for the exploration activities in Northern Saskatchewan.

“Points North Group of Companies helped the crew who was working with the individual who was fatally attacked. Additionally, Points North provided supplies and equipment to help assist with the recovery,” said the statement.

The Conservation Officer Service’s Wildlife Human Attack Response Team is investigating the incident in coordination with the RCMP and the Coroner’s Service.

Officials said the black bear involved in the attack was euthanized by a civilian at the scene before conservation officers arrived.

The animal was transported to the Western College of Veterinary Medicine, where a necropsy was completed, according to the Ministry of Community Safety.

The ministry said the investigation remains in its early stages and no additional information has been released.

Saskatchewan RCMP said Wollaston Lake RCMP received a report of a sudden death at about 6:30 p.m. on May 8.

Saskatchewan RCMP said the matter is not considered a police investigation and referred further questions to the Ministry of Community Safety.

The Ministry for Community Safety is reminding the public to report bear encounters to the Turn in Poachers and Polluters line at 1-800-667-7561 or call 911 in an emergency.