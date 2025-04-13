Bison Ridge Farms takes home two Samuel McLeod Business Awards

Bison Ridge Farms was another two-time winner at at the 2024 Samuel McLeod Business Awards and was named both the Young Entrepeneur of the Year for owners Becky Johnson and Denver Johnson and the winner of the Marketing Award

They took home both awards in the ceremony at Plaza 88 on Friday night.

Becky said the recognition gave the business, which is located northwest of Prince Albert, some hope for future success.

“It’s very encouraging. We don’t start the business, we don’t go out hoping to win or planning to win these awards. So just the fact that we’ve been honoured to have these awards and hang these on our shelves now this shows keeps us going and gives us that drive and motivation to keep the ball going and keep doing what we’re doing,” she said.

Denver was encouraged by the Marketing Award because it showed the connection they developed with the community.

“We’re really passionate about community and the people that we connect with, like I said earlier and to be honoured by that community now is really special,”he said.

When they won the second award Denver did not have a speech prepared and just spoke from the heart.

“It wasn’t expected to win two awards tonight,” he added.

Bison Ridge Farms was founded because of Becky’s family having a grain farm in the area.

” So we moved home and we’re able to buy some land and just the way things were going with their farm there was good access to feed and so we saw an opportunity. Hey, maybe we should get into livestock. And bison seemed like a really good fit. And we saw lots of opportunity within the industry, “Denver said.

Their goal is to produce and raise quality animals while capitalizing on the land’s full potential.

He explained that their philosophy suits the market and that has also been a part of their success.

” People are really looking for sources of clean, healthy protein and what we do in raising bison has worked out really well,” Denver said.

The support from the people of Prince Albert and area is important to the business.

“Thanks for the support from the Community and without customers and the people that we meet along the way, it wouldn’t be possible,” Denver said.

Parkland Ambulance also took home two awards including Business of the Year and Business Leaders of the Year for CEO Trevor Dutchak and Coralee Dutchak.

Lake Country Co-op was nominated in two categories and took home the Community Involvement Award. Perry Vermette of Vermette Wood Preservers was nominated as Business Leader and the company took home Indigenous Business of the Year. Firehouse Subs was also nominated in two categories but did not win in either

Shantel Kalika of Cornerstone Insurance was also nominated for Business Leader of the Year.