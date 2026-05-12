Birch Narrows chief calls for support after homicide in Turnor Lake

Michael Joel-Hansen

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

The chief of Birch Narrows Dene Nation says he’s been raising concerns about addictions and public safety for years in the area of Turnor Lake, where a 21-year-old mother was recently killed.

“She really cared about her son, she loved her son,” Chief Jonathon Sylvestre said during a video conference in Saskatoon Monday afternoon.

He added that Shalayah Montgrand, who was an aunt to his grandchildren, was a “nice and gentle” person.

Police have charged 25-year-old Darian Montgrand with manslaughter in connection with Shalayah death. He was set to appear Monday morning in Meadow Lake provincial court.

Buffalo Narrows RCMP said officers were called about an injured woman at a home in Turnor Lake, located just east of La Loche, early Friday morning.

Darian was arrested outside the home, police said. Shalayah was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our people are hurting and so many are struggling to understand how something so tragic could happen here,” Sylvestre said.

He said people in the northern Saskatchewan community are feeling shocked and scared in the wake of recent violence.

Speaking at an NDP news conference alongside Athabasca MLA Leroy Laliberte, Sylvestre said there’s been times where police presence in the community has been “extremely limited.” He said new police officers require months of training and are “stretched thin.”

The chief said the First Nation has hired private security, but they are limited in what they can do.

Lalilberte, who serves as the opposition critic for First Nations and Métis relations, wants the provincial government to do more to support communities in Saskatchewan’s north.

He said communities have not received promised community safety officers appointed as special constables, which allows them to enforce provincial laws along with local bylaws.

“Communities like Turnor Lake and Birch Narrows deserve the same sense of safety and support as any other community in Saskatchewan,” he said.

In an emailed statement, Saskatchewan RCMP said they are working to recruit new and experienced officers to fill vacancies.

It said four new cadets have been sent to the Buffalo Narrows RCMP detachment, which covers Turnor Lake, over the past three months. Another cadet is set to be sent this summer, making the detachment area fully staffed as of September.

Community Safety Minister Michael Weger expressed his condolences to Shalayah’s family. He highlighted the government’s commitment to policing in the most recent budget, which included $310 million to the RCMP along with $26 million for First Nations policing.

The ministry said it’s committed to expanding the First Nation Community Officer Safety program to more communities, including Birch Narrows.

The government said it also remains committed to adding 500 addiction treatment spaces. Currently, 312 of these spaces are open in Poundmaker’s Lodge in North Battleford, Onion Lake Cree Nation and Muskwa Lake Wellness Camp.

“We expect the remaining spaces to be operational by March 2027,” the government’s statement concluded.

-with StarPhoenix files