Birch Hills Fire and Rescue reflects on challenging 2025 call year

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SaskToday.ca

SASKTODAY.ca

​BIRCH HILLS — Birch Hills Fire and Rescue responded to a lower number of calls in 2025, but officials say the year was marked by larger and more complex incidents.

In a year-end summary posted on social media, the department outlined its call statistics from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2025.

Birch Hills Fire and Rescue said crews were faced with emergencies that challenged both members and equipment. They added firefighters rose to the occasion and used those experiences to improve service across the community. Birch Hills Fire and Rescue currently has 23 active members said J. Jackson, deputy fire chief.

The department thanked its volunteers for continuing to respond to calls for service throughout the year. The BHFD is actively recruiting, applications can be picked up from the RM of Birch Hills or Town of Birch Hills Offices during office hours.

Jackson said the department covers the Rural Municipality of Birch Hills #460 and Hamlets of Hagen and Brancepeth, Town of Birch Hills, Division 6 of the RM of Invergordon #430 and Division 4 and North Section of Division 1 of the RM of St.Louis #431.

Residents are urged to drive sober, noting impaired driving puts everyone on the road at risk, not just the driver.

The department is also encouraging the public to report emergencies and collisions as soon as possible.

“We would rather see people warm and safe than freezing or at risk on the highway,” the department stated.

Residents conducting controlled burns were reminded to report them in advance.

​Birch Hills Fire department attended seven motor vehicle accidents in 2025.