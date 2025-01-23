Birch Hills Dance Centre excited to return as performers for Telemiracle 49

After performing in Telemiracle 48, the Birch Hills Dance Centre is back again for Telemiracle 49.

The local dance troupe was among 80 artistic groups scheduled to perform during the March show. Teacher, Choreographer and co-owner Alicia Wotherspoon said Telemiracle represents the best of Saskatchewan, which is why they’re happy to support it.

“While watching the telethon, or through knowing families that have benefitted from donations, we have seen how the foundation impacts lives,” she said. “It is an honour to be a part of that.

“We feel thankful for all that the Telemiracle workers and volunteers do for the people in Saskatchewan,” she added.

The Birch Hills Dance Centre recently recorded their performance in Saskatoon and are ready for the show to begin. The group will dance to the song “Girls” by Rachel Platten.

“It is an empowering, uplifting, and emotional song that brings hope and strength to those who listen. We think those watching will really connect with the song and the dance,” she said.

The group has several fundraising initiatives planned for this year. These included working as the coat-check at the Plates of Hope fundraiser for the Salvation Army in Prince Albert on Jan. 17, performing at a senior’s luncheon at the Duane Lowe Community Centre in Birch Hills on Jan. 31., hosting a dance workshop and bottle drop-off at the studio on Feb. 21, and selling Telemiracle hands for Toonie donations.

Ashlynn Murphy is one of the dancers for the Telemiracle performance. Murphy was impressed by the recording session.

“Being part of the video shoot was amazing,” she said. “Everyone there was so nice and it was so fun to be able to dance for Telemiracle.”

Murphy said she’s excited to perform on a larger stage with her friends. She also said it’s a great way to introduce more people to the art of dancing.

“Dance is a beautiful form of art and people connect with it on different levels past and present, whether you’re watching or performing,” she said.

Dancers included Murphy, Brynlee Carrier, Elin Cochrane, Jaycee Mitchell and Madelyn Ranford.

Telemiracle 49 is on March 1-2 in Saskatoon. Other area performers include Prince Albert’s Cupid’s Heart and Aiden Edwards and the East Side of 2nd, Mefort’s Baylee Turner, Shelby Murphy and Gavin Enns and Lorna Leier McEwan and Terri Hamilton from Tisdale and Jansen.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca