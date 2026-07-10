Biosolids pipeline corridor project enters new chapter as negotiations underway

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

The ongoing negotiations between the RM of Corman Park and the Cities of Saskatoon and Martensville over the Biosolids Pipeline Corridor Project, which would connect Saskatoon’s wastewater treatment facility to its biosolids handling facility, is entering a new chapter.

During their June 23 meeting, RM of Corman Park councillors passed a resolution directing administration to formally negotiate a settlement with both cities over the biosolids pipeline corridor, but with a number of new conditions.

First, the RM is maintaining that Range Road 3051 between Penner Road and Township Road 382 must be upgraded to a “main farm access gravel road standard” within a 30-metre road right-of-way.

Second, a $1 million contribution must be made to the RM when the settlement agreement is signed.

Third, a signed intermunicipal memorandum of understanding must be established to support future water and wastewater servicing for RM lands located outside of the Saskatoon Freeway alignment and between Highways 11 and 12.

Finally, any decommissioning and future liability for the former water and wastewater lines must be the two cities’ responsibility.

A previous resolution endorsing the Biosolids Pipeline Corridor Project, with the condition that Range Road 3051 be brought up to a paved standard, was rescinded.

How we got here

In October 2025, the RM of Corman Park originally gave its endorsement to the pipeline project, which entails new higher-capacity pipelines being installed to replace two older pipelines that were built in 1984 and 2005.

In addition to connecting Saskatoon’s wastewater treatment facility to its bisolids handling facility, the project would also provide service to Martensville.

Originally, the RM made its endorsement contingent on the City of Saskatoon recieving provincial funding for the project, but that fell through.

Thus, on February 10, Corman Park councillors passed the now-rescinded Resolution 2026-06-049, which required the paving of Range Road 3051 and put the responsibility for decommissioning of the old lines on Saskatoon’s shoulders.

At the June 23 meeting, Chief Administrative Officer Kerry Hilts said Saskatoon and Martensville “fundamentally disagreed” with the paving condition.

Hilts said he believed Corman Park’s offer had merit, noting in his report that the offer addressed the broader question of what benefit there would be to allow the use of RM-controlled lands for this project.

“The project is not simply a construction activity requiring restoration,” he wrote. “It is a major intermunicipal utility project seeking access through RM-controlled road infrastructure. The RM has a responsibility to consider long-term impacts, infrastructure condition, future liability, drainage, road maintenance and the broader public benefit.”

With that in mind, Saskatoon and Martensville had instead offered to upgrade Range Road 3051 between Penner Road and Township Road 382 to a farm gravel standard within the existing 20-metre right-of-way, which they figured would cost approximately $300,000.

They also offered to make a $1 million contribution to the RM to support future paving of the road and to work with the RM towards the development of an agreement to facilitate water and wastewater servicing for lands located outside of the Saskatoon Freeway alignment and between Highways 11 and 12.

Hilts recommended that the RM effectively accept the offer upon returning to the negotiating table, noting that the $1 million could grow to over $2 or $3 million depending on where it was invested.

Also, he noted the RM had no control over what would happen if this matter was ultimately decided by the courts or the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB).

Council discussion

Division 5 Councillor Arthur Pruim said he could not support administrations’ recommendation on the basis that it contravenes the RM’s main farm gravel road bylaw, which requires a 30-metre right-of-way instead of the proposed 20.

He noted there have been several instances over the years he has been a councillor where ratepayers were mandated to create 30-metre rights-of-way on the summer roads where their acreages were being established.

“I do not feel that the cities in this case should be given any special attention,” he said.

In regards to the development of an agreement to facilitate water and wastewater servicing, Pruim added that he had seen too many situations where various parties promised to create a similar agreement and then nothing happened.

Division 4 Councillor David Greenwood agreed with Pruim that if a 30-metre right-of-way is the RM’s standard, then they should uphold that standard.

He also suggested that Corman Park ratepayers should not be on the hook for the paving of any roadway associated with this project.

Though he was open to input from other councillors, Greenwood pushed for administration to re-open negotiations with the two cities.

Reeve Joe Hargrave, who voted against the resolution, said he was on board with the rest of council regarding the water and wastewater servicing agreement, but not on the 30-metre right-of-way. He also pointed out there were lots of other areas of negotiation currently happening between the three municipalities.