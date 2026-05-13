Biggest unknowns for the Roughriders as training camp gets underway

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

Can the Saskatchewan Roughriders repeat as Grey Cup champions for the first time in franchise history?

After winning the club’s fifth title in 2025, that might be the overarching question for the Green and White heading into 2026 — but we won’t have that answer until November.

Before the Roughriders even have a chance to defend their title, there are plenty of other questions that will need answers as training camp officially got underway on Sunday in Saskatoon following the first round of roster cuts.

Who will be Saskatchewan’s starting kicker?

For the first time since 2018, the kicking job is up for grabs in Saskatchewan after the Roughriders released veteran Brett Lauther this off-season. American Michael Hughes has the leg up after being brought in late last season while fellow American Jonathan Kim is also competing for the spot in camp. One thing we do know is that it appears the Roughriders are set to make this an American position.

Changing this position from Canadian to American gives Saskatchewan a much wider talent pool to pick from if their current kickers don’t work out.

Who will replace receiver Dohnte Meyers?

Meyers racked up 1,056 receiving yards for the Roughriders last season in his second year with the club, as he averaged 12.1 yards per catch.

Those numbers earned the 25-year-old a shot in the NFL as he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving an opening in Saskatchewan’s receiving corps.

Like they had to do a few years ago when replacing the likes of Shaq Evans, Kyran Moore, Duke Williams, etc. the Roughriders need to find a strong American receiver who can replace Meyers as a deep threat in Saskatchewan’s offence.

While American Freddie Swain was one of the more intriguing names in rookie camp, the Roughriders placed him on the retired list. That leaves other Americans such as Abdul Janneh, Jaylen Johnson, Tyrie Cleveland, Siaosi Mariner, Juwann Winfree and Ali Jennings competing for the spot.

All six should get an opportunity to impress in the pre-season, where they’ll have plenty of eyes on them.

Who will rush the passer this season?

In 2021, defensive end Jonathan Woodard came to Saskatchewan after a stint in the NFL and notched 10 sacks in 13 games in his rookie season.

The Green and White are hoping to find the next Woodard as they’re without all three of their starting defensive ends from last year in Malik Carney, Habakkuk Baldonado and Shane Ray.

James Vaughters, a veteran CFLer who signed in free agency, is in line to take one defensive end spot while it appears there will be a wide-open competition for the other spot.

The other spot very well would have gone to Aaron Patrick, who played on special teams last year, but he was surprisingly added to the retired list as camp got underway.

Chico Bennett is certainly a candidate for a starting role after seeing action in two games for the Riders last season while they also have several Americans who were brought in this off-season including Justin Weaver, Davin Vann, Desmond Evans and Marcus Haynes, meaning this could be a wide-open battle.

Americans Mike Rose and Caleb Sanders, set to be a starter for the first time in his career, will man the middle with Canadian Ali Saad and Americans Devin Adams and Kendy Charles also in the mix to rotate in this season.

Who will replace linebackers A.J. Allen and C.J. Reavis?

With Allen and Reavis signing elsewhere in free agency after strong seasons in 2025, the Roughriders were left without a pair of starting linebackers.

Antoine Brooks, who started at strongside linebacker in the Grey Cup as Reavis lined up at safety, is the easy option to replace Reavis on one side of middle linebacker Jameer Thurman, while there will be a newcomer on the other side.

Josh Woods, who signed with the Roughriders after five seasons with the B.C. Lions, is in line to replace Allen at weakside linebacker. Woods, an American, had 62 tackles and one sack last year with the Lions while Aubrey Miller, a standout special teamer, could also be in line for more playing time on defence this year.

While it appears to be an American spot not, if Saskatchewan wants to leave the weakside linebacker spot as a Canadian starting position to help with the ratio, like they did with Allen, Nick Wiebe would be a potential candidate to start with Melique Straker adding depth. Ryder Varga, who was signed last week after he was let go by the Toronto Argonauts, would be an option later in the season as he was added to the six-game injured list when camp got underway.

Who will start at left guard?

If Saskatchewan keeps the ratio the same with two starting defensive backs, three starting receivers and two starting offensive linemen — for a total of seven starting Canadians — we are looking at a Canadian left guard.

That spot will likely be a competition in camp with Zack Fry as the leading candidate. However, he will be pushed by 2025 draft pick Erik Andersen and Daniel Johnson, a 2024 draft pick who started games at guard and tackle for the club last season. Dayton Black, who signed this off-season, is also in the mix as he comes to Saskatchewan with 22 games of CFL experience.

Saskatchewan also has 2026 draft pick Darius Bell in camp. Bell, a centre, could be an option for the Roughriders in the coming years if they wish to switch Logan Ferland back to his regular position of guard.

tshire@postmedia.com