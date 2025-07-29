Bigger shows, Better Food, and Longer fun: PA fair grows in 2025

Prince Albert’s biggest summer tradition is back, and this time it’s stretching out the fun. The 2025 Prince Albert Exhibition Summer Fair kicks off Wednesday, August 6, and runs through Sunday, August 10, offering five full days of midway rides, competitions, live entertainment, and community spirit.



“This year’s fair is going to be one of the biggest shows we’ve had,” said Greg Dionne, a board member with the Prince Albert Exhibition Association. “We’ve extended it by a day, and we’ve packed it with new rides, events, and vendors.”



The Highlights



Among the many attractions planned for this year’s fair are a demolition derby set for Sunday evening, semi-truck races and a show-and-shine event on Saturday, daily chuckwagon and chariot races, and an expanded midway featuring several new rides never seen before in Prince Albert.



The exhibition grounds will also host the annual beef cattle show, a variety of 4H competitions, and the popular Summer Fair Tradeshow inside the Armoury Building, open from noon to 8 p.m. each day. Families can expect plenty of free entertainment for kids, including a pedal tractor pull, balloon artists, face painting, and roaming clowns.



The celebration unofficially begins the evening before with a parade through Central Avenue on Tuesday, August 5, followed by a free pancake breakfast the next morning from 8 to 11 a.m. The fair itself officially opens at noon on Wednesday, August 6, and runs through to Sunday, August 10.



Dionne said the fair is a major fundraiser, not only for PAEX, but also for local groups running food booths, including hockey clubs and community organizations like the Knights of Columbus.



Security will be tight, with bag checks and metal detectors at the gates. Weapons, alcohol, drugs, and bear sprays are strictly prohibited.

“Safety is our number one priority,” Dionne said.



Planning for the event takes all year. Recent upgrades funded by fair revenue include new tin roofs on food booths and restoration of the historic Octagon Building, supported by a government grant.



Dionne said the fair’s agricultural roots remain strong, with young people showing their cattle and horses, and longtime favorites like corn on the cob and spudnuts drawing crowds.



“We want everyone to come out, have fun, and be part of something that brings the whole community together.”



The full event schedule was published in the Rural Roots Magazine insert of the Daily Herald on July 24th; it can also be viewed at paexhibition.com.