Big River’s Klassen selected by B.C. Lions in CFL Draft

If you told Connor Klassen that he would be drafted into the CFL when he was in high school, he would not have believed you.

The Big River product was taken in the fourth round, 37th overall by the BC Lions out of the University of Regina. Prior to that, Klassen suited up for the Regina Thunder in the Prairie Football Conference for three seasons. He first got started with football playing six man in high school in Big River.

Klassen says he never thought football would lead him this far.

“I played hockey predominantly and that was my favorite sport. I played football as a pastime and I like sports in general so it’s just an extra activity for me. I got a chance to go play for the Regina Thunder out of high school and even that, it was more so just to keep playing sports. I never really thought that a professional opportunity would come with it. The first time I ever had the realization that it was possible was when I went to training camp with the Roughriders in 2022. Originally, I just started playing football for fun and then slowly the love of the game came and I kept improving and it became a reality. Never in a million years, especially in high school, did I think that this is possible.”

Klassen was one of three Regina Rams to attend the 2025 CFL combine in Regina back in March. He spent the last two seasons as the Rams starting right tackle.

On draft day, Klassen says there was a lot going on but he was excited when he heard the news that the Lions had selected him.

“It was a whirlwind. I wasn’t expecting to go in the fourth round. I was expecting a little bit later. I was just having a visit with one of my friends and then felt my phone buzzing. After that, it was a little bit of a blur and the next thing I know I’m talking to coach Buck Pierce and I was a BC Lion. It happened fast and it was really exciting.”

Going into draft day, Klassen wasn’t 100 percent sure which team would call his name. He says there were several teams he was in contact with but he wasn’t surprised when BC called his name.

“At the combine I interviewed with eight teams and I felt really good about BC’s interview.” Klassen explained. “I didn’t have much contact with them afterwards where I had some contact with Hamilton, Ottawa and Montreal after so I was thinking I might be going out east but I wasn’t totally shocked by BC. I felt we had a really good interview and I had a good chat with their O-line coach. I wouldn’t have been surprised for anybody. It was one of those things where it’s a million thoughts going to your head, a million different options that could happen and I guess it worked out how it should have.”

To date, Klassen is the only six man football player from Big River to play in USPORTS and be selected in the CFL Draft. He says he hope his selection will help other kids around rural Saskatchewan achieve their dreams, on or off the football field.

“I do hope that I can have some impact. It’s a rare thing, especially for small town Northern Saskatchewan. Football’s a little bit bigger down south and there’s a little bit more options in terms of Regina minor football and Saskatoon minor football. I couldn’t have done this alone. I had a really good support system, really good family, really good friends. If you can find that, then the sky’s the limit like that’s for anything you’re pursuing.”

