Big River RCMP seeking man who is charged with aggravated assault

Big River RCMP is seeking one man after two men were charged with aggravated assault last week.

According to RCMP on April 11 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Big River RCMP received a report that a serious assault had occurred at a residence in Big River, SK and the victim was being transported to hospital.

Officers immediately attended the residence. Investigation determined that two adult male suspects had entered the residence and assaulted a male occupant with a weapon. The victim’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Officers located and seized various weapons at the residence, but did not locate the two male suspects.

As a result of investigation, 45-year-old Otis Watier of Lashburn, SK is charged with one count, break and enter and commit indictable offence, one count, aggravated assault and one count, uttering threats.

Watier was arrested in Lloydminster on Thursday. His court date has not yet been determined.

As well, 51-year-old Cole Hegland of Big River is charged with one count, break and enter and commit indictable offence and one count, aggravated assault,.

Big River RCMP are actively searching for Cole Hegland, who has an active arrest warrant in connection to this incident.

Cole Hegland is described as six feet tall, 170 pounds, green eyers and blonde short hair. He also has brown facial hair and skull tattoo on left and right shoulder.

If you see Hegland, or know his whereabouts, do not approach him. Report sightings or information to Big River RCMP at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.