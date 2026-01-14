Big River RCMP arrest two suspects following chase south of Debden

The Big River RCMP have arrested two suspects, one f which is accused of colliding with two police vehicles while fleeing officers south of Debden.

The chase began on Jan. 8 at around 9:50 a.m. when the the RCMP received reports that a car had been stolen at gunpoint in Debden on Dec. 31. No injuries were reported.

At around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 8, officers found a car that matched the description of the stolen vehicle on Cyr Road near Debden. The officers activated their emergency equipment and tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver would not stop.

The car was later seen travelling on Hwy 55 south of Debden. RCMP officers set up a tire deflation device, which the vehicle struck, causing its tires to deflate. The car continued to move forward and collided with the rear of one police vehicle and the side of a second before coming to a stop. The officers inside the vehicles were not injured.

Two individuals exited the car and fled on foot before being arrested.

The RCMP have charged 34-year-old Albert Williams from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from peace officer, resists/obstructs peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. His next court appearance is in Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation court on Jan. 28.

An adult female from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation was arrested by Big River RCMP in relation to a previous outstanding warrant for her arrest.

Big River RCMP continue to investigate. Ahtahkakoop RCMP and Prince Albert RCMP Controlled Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) assisted in this investigation.