Big River RCMP arrest 1 suspect and search for another following investigation into Debden break and enter

Big River RCMP have arrested one suspect but are still searching for a second following a break and enter at a rural residence near Debden.

Officers were called to the scene at around 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28 after five firearms and a credit card were stolen from the residence.

Police say the suspects were driving a white pick-up truck that had previously been stolen from Aberdeen, Sask. The vehicle fled from officers who attempted a traffic stop on Hwy 55 near Debden.

Officers patrolled in an attempt to locate the vehicle. They did so on June 29 at around 12:40 a.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious white pick-up truck parked next to a residence on Big River First Nation. The officers responded immediately and confirmed it was the vehicle in question.

The RCMP say an individual had fled into the bushes beside the residence. They found and arrested one suspect with assistance from the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Police Dog Services and Remote Piloted Aircraft System.

Aaron Tawpisim, 49, of Musket Lake Cree Nation faces six charges in connection with the investigation. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

The RCMP are still searching for 30-year-old Chantelle Lachance of Big River First Nation, who is also wanted in connection with the case. Lachance faces four charges. She is described as 5’6 and roughly 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.