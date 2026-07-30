Big River First Nation Powwow celebrates culture

Max Pahtayken/Daily Herald

Delphine Zorthian from Enoch Cree Nation in Alberta, and Sage Crow from Piapot First Nation in Saskatchewan compete at the fifth annual Big River First Nation Powwow on July 23.

Max Pahtayken/Daily Herald

Pisimoyapi Mitsuing from Makwa Sagaiehcan First Nation dances during the Fancy Showdown Special at the fifth annual Big River First Nation powwow.

Max Pahtayken/Daily Herald

Drumming group Whitetail Boyz perform at Big River First Nation Powwow. The group was one of two host drum groups at eh July 21-23 powwow.

For more about the Men’s versus Women’s Fancy Showdown Special, see article “Big River leadership bring fancy special to powwow, to honour memory and teach youth”

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