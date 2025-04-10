Big River derby celebrates 25 years of fishing

Maisie Krienke

The perfect day for fishing was ordered and arrived for the annual Ice Fishing Derby on Cowan Lake on March 22. This event, hosted annually by Big River and District Recreation Improvement Association, was once again a fun-filled day with nearly 400 fishermen jigging for the $10 000 prize. Fishermen al all ages participated. Justin and his 10 man crew spent the morning prepping the ice by digging 600 holes.



The day began with a delicious pancake breakfast prepared by Doug and his crew. Many locals took advantage of this breakfast even tho’ not fishing. All the while, Noreen, Julie, Linda, Peggy, Celina and Colleen were busy at the registration desk. Fishermen from all western provinces came hoping to get their

$10 000 award. Richard Brownfield travelled back home all the way from Lady Smith, BC in hopes of a big snag, however, his comment was, “I really came to visit old friends & family!”

Submitted photo.

A young fisher and his father pose for a photo with a fish they caught at the Ice Fishing Derby on Cowan Lake on March 22.



Before heading to the ice participants took the opportunity to check out the awesome stage display of prizes. With the generosity of so many sponsors over seventy-five prizes would be awarded. With appetites satisfied and pails tagged, everyone headed down off the end of Main Street anxious to get seated at the winning hole.



At 12 noon the siren sounded and hooks dropped . Eleven minutes later a four pounder was weighed in. Fishermen as young a 4 years and as aged as 84 were continuously jigging their bait, staring down the hole and supplementing feed in effort to lure in the prize fish. Many took breaks to visit the on-ice canteen where the Panter crew had a great menu.

Submitted photo.

The youngest fisher at the Ice Fishing Derby on Cowan Lake checks a line during the competition.



After 3 hours of jigging, conversing, betting and praying 17 fish were registered at the weigh-in scale with Arlene and Chad. Chad also took the opportunity, on behalf of our Fire & Rescue team, to display the great new rescue vehicle which was recently donated by the Rec Imp Association.



Back at the community centre many fans were already gathering, waiting to hear the result, meanwhile visiting Mandy’s bar and Amanda’s pizza & taco canteen while MCee Shauna was prepping for prize presentation. Everyone made a loop around to grab a 50/50 ticket, then by the Backroads raffle table to get a ticket on the Alibi Jug donated by Ray. Many also threw a few bids on the silent auction table.

Submitted photo.

Jack Ritchie accepts 2nd prize



Prize presentation began with calling up Camille Harrison of Shellbrook to receive her $10 000 cheque for pulling out the largest fish — a 4.28 pound pike. Second place winner of the Snowmobile Suit, donated by Rally Motorsports, was awarded to Jack Ritchie and 3rd place winner, of the Smoker donated by Prescription Works Pharmacy, went to Ralph Harris. Sarah Ferguson won the hidden weight award while Lori Balm and Adrian Schwab went home with the prints donated by Scrimshaw Galleries.

Submitted Photo

Arlene presents 3rd prize to Ralph Harris



The evening closed with Diana Darbyshire going away with the Alibi Jug and one happy young lady taking home $1757.50 with her lucky 50/50 number.



The RIA thanks the generosity of so many generous donors who provided more than $11000 worth of prizes in addition to the grand prize and to the endless line of volunteers who make this event possible. Approximately $19 000 will be the result of this “once again” awesome fundraiser by the Recreation Improvement Association. Get the 2026 event on your calendar for March 21!

