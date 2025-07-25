Big Flat gets bigger

Wendy Thienes

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

The Second Annual Big Flat Folk Fest performers hit the stage at 5 pm sharp on Friday, July 11, kicking off two days of live music that played to an appreciative crowd numbering almost 1200, in effect doubling the size of Eastend, Saskatchewan for one memorable weekend. The inaugural event in 2024 was one day only.

Thirteen acts proved to be anything but unlucky as one amazing performance after another filled the valley with music. Saturday night’s headliner, Corb Lund, offered up some of his best-known hits mixed with newer releases. Lund told the crowd that the festival was one of the most fun shows that he and his band had played in awhile. His generous 5-song encore was a gracious offering to the responsive audience who was cheering for ‘one-more song’, stretching out the concert for as long as possible under clear skies and a full Buck Moon.

Emcee Casey Ziegler noted that the performers in this year’s line-up were not only immensely talented but turned out to be some of the nicest people he had ever met.

Ziegler commended the courage, passion and vision of both the artists and the organizing committee when key volunteers were asked to join him on stage late Saturday afternoon. The committee members, sponsors and the more than 150 volunteers who helped put the event together were acknowledged with a standing ovation. Core committee members included Katherine Ruschiensky, Shelley & Darrell Morvik, Craig Dumontel and Melanie Graven along with approximately 10 other key volunteers and the Kinsmen Club who were also instrumental in the organizing efforts. Ziegler added, “Last year none of us knew what to expect. The first annual is always scary. We now have a template, but the second year is even scarier because, what if no one comes? What if it’s a one-year wonder? But Big Flat Folk Fest is a thing now.” Indications are that plans are already underway for 2026 and even 2027.

Ruschiensky extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who made the weekend possible – the Town of Eastend, Eastend Chamber, Eastend Kinsmen & Kinettes, and their incredible sponsors especially Helix, Southwest Rentals, Crazy Cowboys, Palliser Sales, Investors Group Eastend Office, and Flying W Consulting.

Ziegler kept the event moving along on schedule throughout the weekend and provided passionate introductions of the artists. In addition to Corb Lund, the line-up included fellow Alberta artists Carter Felker, Kyle McKearney and Medicine-Hat based Morgan Klaiber who has previously performed in the region with the Fox and the Hounds. The Local Honeys closed out night one and were anything but local, coming all the way from Kentucky for the event. Other American artists included Willy Tea Taylor and Kenny Feidler of South Dakota who delivered a ‘dark and gritty’ performance. Feidler also made a special appearance at the local golf course during a Friday night ‘after party’ where the local Osinski Brothers were playing.

Craig Dumontel says, “There’s a contrast in the music we’re delivering here. This genre is an umbrella, and all these folks fall under this umbrella from solos to two to three-piece acts to big acts with full bands. Their love of music and your love of music is why we’re here.” He challenged the audience to go home and tell neighbours and friends about the artists and the festival.

Saskatchewan-based performers included Mary Liv, Ellen Froese, The North Sound, Last Birds and Kyle’s Bryce Lewis. Cutknife, Saskatchewan’s Jake Vaadeland & The Sturgeon River Boys made a quick, crowd-pleasing stop on the heels of an appearance in Denmark before heading off to the Winnipeg Folk Festival.

The weekend event kicked off with the Eastend Farmer’s Market in Town Square on Friday afternoon. An art workshop and community breakfast were held Saturday morning and the festival site included an artisan market, food vendors and children’s activity tent. Beer gardens in the large tent provided shade and cool drinks throughout the weekend with side stage performances in between main stage acts.

Organizers say that the artists were blown away by the incredible audience and the spirit of the community. Ruschiensky says, “Thank you to everyone for showing up, helping out, and making this all happen – in both big and small ways. It’s clear that Big Flat has found a home in Southwest Saskatchewan and we’re excited to continue building this festival in the years ahead.”