Big crowds take over Little Red for Pine Needle Mountain Bike and Music Festival

Mike Horn loves to see a crowd at Little Red River Park.

The park north of Prince Albert was packed on Sunday for the 13th annual Pine Needle Mountain Bike and Music Festival. Those in attendance were treated to good food, good music, and a day of good mountain biking.

“It’s great,” said Horn, the owner and Fresh Air Experience in Prince Albert and the festival organizer. “It’s why we do it, why we put it on, to see all the people out here, see some lines at the food truck and people sitting around and listening to the music, (and) the mountain bikers going round and round.”

The yearly event has become a constant in the Prince Albert community and the people look forward to it every year.

The mountain bike bikers covered about 6.9 kilometre loop just as they did in 2025. The trail consists of flowy single and double tracks that allows ample space for passing. There are two challenging climbs on the route with it being accommodating for all skill levels.

“We are so lucky to have this park, to get people out here to enjoy, experience it and appreciate it, not taking it for granted,” Horn said. ” It is open to all ability levels. It’s not a trail that is overly intimidating and it’s a beautiful park, so why not go ahead and enjoy it?”

The event this year recorded a whopping number of about 160 mountain bikers with participants coming from different parts of the province.

Horn said the event was a success, and the conditions were a major part of it.

“The weather is the big variable that I can’t control and no one can control,” he explained. “We need mother nature to do her part. We’ve been very lucky.”

Horn said the was “one of the nicest” days they had for the festival.

Horn added that he was excited about the turn out for the outdoor season event and hopes this will remain an annual event in Prince Albert.

“It’s lots of fun to see the kids, see the families, and how many family events are in the city?” he said.

The organizer is putting together another event very soon for the Prince Albert community. He also took his time to appreciate all the volunteers.

“Without them it’s impossible,” she said. “I thank everybody that came out to be part of this. I invite the participants, the spectators, invite your friends next year. Come back, let’s keep making this festival bigger and better every year.”

The Annual Pine Needle Mountain Bike and Music Festival is gradually get close to 15 years of operation.

Music was provided by the duo of the Edwards brothers, Mercy Gover, Cupid’s Heart, Enderby, LJ Tyson and Ray The Nihilist among others.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca