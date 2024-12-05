Big Brothers Big Sisters sets $5,000 goal for Ignite a Little Sparkle campaign

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The Prince Albert chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) launched the Ignite a Little Sparkle campaign on Sunday to raise essential funds for youth mentoring programs in the community.

“We are excited to participate in this campaign again this year and it grows a little every year,” Natasha Thomson, Development Coordinator for BBBS of Prince Albert. said. “There are also other Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across the province participating and it’s just wonderful to see all the support from the community.”

The Ignite a Little Sparkle Campaign is a province-wide initiative, bringing holiday cheer and meaningful support to children and youth facing adversity. Thomson said every dollar raised in Prince Albert stays in the community, helping to transform young lives through mentorship.

Residents who wish to support can make a difference by either supporting the Lightbulb Campaign at Canadian Tire by donating $2 and adding their names to a paper lightbulb or give the gift of mentoring by donating online through Canada Helps via the BBBS of Prince Albert website.

The BBBS foundation is hoping to raise at least $5,000 this year for its programs.

“There is an incredible demand for our programs, and these funds will enable us to recruit, screen, train, and support dedicated volunteers,” said Thomson. “Currently, 25 children in Prince Albert are waiting to be matched with a mentor who can help them develop skills and find hope for a brighter future.”

Thomson added that they are in need of more volunteers, particularly males volunteers, for the organization’s mentoring programs. She said the programs have been a major boost for local youth.

“We see huge increase in their confidence, in their ability to talk about their problems, (and) in their connectedness to community,” she said. “We see them gaining a positive self-identity and their self-esteem and their ability to dream and create a bright future for themselves.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Prince Albert is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering children and youth through mentorship programs. By fostering positive, one-on-one and group mentoring relationships, BBBS helps young people unlock their potential and achieve brighter futures. Serving the community for over 50 years, BBBS of Prince Albert operates as a satellite office of BBBS of Saskatoon and Area.

Those who wish to volunteer can visit their website.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald