Bi-weekly CRISP reports returning Nov. 22

According to the province’s monthly CRISP report COVID-19 is on the decline in Saskatchewan.

The reporting period was from Oct. 6 to Nov. 2. The report was released on Nov. 8.

According to the province bi-weekly reporting will return Nov. 22.

COVID-19 test positivity has declined from 23 per cent from the week of Oct. 6, to 18 per cent in the week ending Nov. 2, during this reporting period

In the week of Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, the proportions of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases were highest among individuals 65 years and older (63.5 per cent), followed by those aged 20 – 64 years old (31 per cent).

Test positivity in North Central is 23.7 per cent for COVID-19 and 0.0 per cent for Influenza.

In July 2023 the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) took over wastewater data from the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina.

Wastewater data indicate that COVID-19 levels are elevated in the majority of regions with sampling programs. Most of the municipalities sampled have sustained upward trends in viral activity.

In the last four weeks, nine deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported. It is not known how many deaths occurred in North Central over this period.

The report shows there are currently 84 hospital admissions and seven ICU admissions.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased over time to 84 in the most recent two weeks. COVID-19 ICU admission decreased from 15 in the previous two weeks to nine in the current two weeks

The proportion of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients has increased from 4.7 per cent in the week of Oct. 6 to 5.6 per cent in the week of Oct. 27.

COVID-19 outbreaks in high-risk settings decreased to 22 for the most recent two weeks compared to 35 for the previous two-week period.

Influenza and COVID-19 vaccination was available starting Oct. 15. For more information, visit 4flu.ca. The province did not include a breakdown of high and low areas of the province as they had in the past.

According to the report Influenza activity remains low at less than one per cent test positivity.

No influenza outbreak was reported over the past four weeks.

No influenza-associated deaths were reported over the past four weeks.

As of Nov. 2, 12.8 per cent of the Saskatchewan population received influenza vaccine this season. For those aged 65 years and older, overall coverage was 36.2 per cent; the highest was in Regina (39.3 per cent) and lowest in Far North Central (11 per cent). For those aged less than 65 years the overall coverage was 7.9 per cent; the highest was in Saskatoon (9.1 per cent) and lowest was in Far North Central (2.6 per cent).

The report also included the school absenteeism data. School illness absenteeism increased to 10.3 per cent in the week ending Nov. 2, compared to 9.4 per cent in the week ending Oct. 12.

As of Oct. 13, 2022 the Ministry of Health launched the community respiratory illness surveillance program (CRISP) report to integrate COVID-19 surveillance and reporting with provincial respiratory illness and surveillance reporting, including influenza.

The report standardizes the epidemiological information required for respiratory illness surveillance and risk management and will be issued bi-weekly during respiratory illness season.