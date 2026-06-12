BHP rail deals advance Jansen potash exports to world markets

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SaskToday.ca

SASKATCHEWAN — BHP Canada has signed transportation agreements with Canadian National Railway (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC), securing rail service for potash shipments from the Jansen mine to export facilities on the West Coast.

Announced June 4, the agreements will see both railways transport potash from the Jansen Potash Mine in east-central Saskatchewan to Westshore Terminals in Vancouver for shipment to international markets.

The mine will have dual rail access through the Jansen Access Spur, connecting to both CN and CPKC main lines. BHP said the arrangement will improve supply chain reliability and provide flexibility as it prepares for first production at Jansen, expected in 2027.

“This is an exciting step forward as we prepare Jansen for first production,” said Karina Gistelinck, BHP’s asset president for potash. “Securing rail transportation with both CN and CPKC strengthens the reliability of our supply chain and ensures we are well positioned to deliver Saskatchewan potash to global customers.”

The initial agreements are expected to support Stage 1 production for approximately four years, with future transportation arrangements to align with later phases of the project.

Natural Resources and Energy Minister Chris Beaudry said the agreements represent more than a transportation milestone, describing them as a critical link between Saskatchewan’s resource sector and global food production.

In a social media post June 10, Beaudry said the agreements effectively secure the supply chain from the Jansen mine to export markets, noting that customers will include agricultural producers in Brazil, Southeast Asia and the United States.

He also said the announcement highlights the need for continued investment in rail networks, port capacity, roads and utilities to support growing resource development.

“We have the resource. We have the demand. The question is whether the supply chain can handle the volume as projects like Jansen ramp up and Stage 2 comes into view,” Beaudry said.

CN executive vice-president and chief commercial officer Janet Drysdale called Jansen “a generational investment in Saskatchewan” and said the railway is committed to supporting the safe and reliable movement of potash to global markets.

CPKC president and CEO Keith Creel said the agreement will allow the railway to leverage its position as a major North American potash transporter while helping improve reliability across the supply chain.

According to BHP, Jansen is approximately 78 per cent complete and is expected to produce up to 8.5 million tonnes of potash annually at full Stage 1 capacity. The project is one of the largest private-sector investments in Saskatchewan’s history and is expected to play a significant role in supplying fertilizer to international markets.