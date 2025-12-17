Beyond the summer months: The importance of hydration in winter for kids

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

When families think of childhood dehydration, the first images that come to mind are of the hot summer months, perhaps while playing sports outside. However, dehydration can be just as common – and sometimes even more so – during the winter months.

Cold weather, indoor heating, and layers of clothing, plus drinking less water and the presence of seasonal illnesses, can all affect fluid loss and put a damper on family fun.

Some signs of winter dehydration in children to watch out for include dry, cracked lips, mood changes, urination issues, and a general feeling of being unwell. These symptoms can be indicative of dehydration.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has posted suggestions that can help keep your youngster hydrated over the holidays and into the winter months. These include offering the child small sips of water, even if they don’t feel like drinking. Try a mixture of half water and half apple juice as an alternative. If the child is a baby, provide more frequent feeds or bottles than usual. If you’re unsure of what to do, call HealthLine 811 for advice.

There are also other online recommendations to help prevent dehydration in children. These include offering warm beverages, such as herbal teas or diluted warm fruit juice. Foods with high water content, like oranges, cucumbers, watermelon, and tomatoes, as well as staples like soups and broths, are nutritious and helpful.

Finally, setting up a water-drinking schedule can serve as a good reminder. By following these suggestions, keeping a close eye on your children’s health, and being mindful of their hydration, you can help ensure a great winter season for the whole family.