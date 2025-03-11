Best in the West: PA’s Grassick named Canada West Player of the Year

It was a season to remember for Gage Grassick and the University of Saskatchewan Huskies Women’s Basketball Team

The Carlton alumnus was named the Canada West Player of the Year for Women’s Basketball averaging 18.5 points per game, 5.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds a game.

In an interview with the Daily Herald, Grassick gave a lot of credit to her teammates for helping her win the award.

“There’s a community of people behind you so it’s not just an individual accomplishment. It’s really just a testament to our team. You look at our team this year, you can look at us individually, but as a collective, we’re so diverse and not only talented on the court, but off the court. It’s a really great honor to write my name in some of the record books with the legends who have gone through this program. But I always like to say, just look back at our effort this year, and it really just shows it all.”

Grassick started all 23 games she appeared in this season, averaging nearly 31 minutes for the Huskies, leading the team. Her 18.4 points per game ranked second in Canada West behind Regina’s Jade Belmore.

Huskies head coach Lisa Thomaidis says Grassick was the engine that kept Saskatchewan going throughout

“She’s been incredible. She had one of the most outstanding seasons in Canada West history in my mind to lead the conference in assists and three point shooting. She was up there in steals and second in scoring. To say she had an all around game is an understatement.”

One area that Thomaidis identified in Grassick’s game this season compared to last has been her performance from behind the arc. She says all the work Grassick has put in has paid major dividends.

“The biggest thing that has taken her game to the next level is she shot 26 percent from the three point line last year. This year, she was 41.2 per cent. She improved that by 15 per cent in one season and led the country in three point field goal percentage. She’s such a dynamic athlete and I think the word was mostly that she was going to be a driver in the past. We talked about that the thing that was going to take her to the next level is consistent three point shooting. She showed this year that she took that to heart and she put in the work and put in the time.”

Grassick is the second Prince Albert product to take home the Canada West Player of the Year honour in recent memory. Thomaidis says it’s impressive the amount of talent the city has produced despite not being known as a basketball hotbed.

“It’s pretty incredible that she was Canada West Player of the Year this year. Dalyce Emmerson, also from Prince Albert was Canada West Player of the Year less than 10 years ago. Just how in the heck is that possible? Two Canada West Women’s Basketball players being Player of the Year from a city the size of PA, who is not even known for basketball is just mind boggling to me. It’s just incredible that we’ve had two athletes from there be so highly accomplished.”

The Huskies took home the Canada West title over the weekend with a 71-59 victory over the UBC Thunderbirds on home court.

“It’s amazing. It’s always a goal for our program.” Thomaidis says. “We’ve had lots of success in the last number of years and I think each year that’s kind of at the top of our agenda to see if we can get it done again. We have lots of players on our roster who’ve won a banner before and just want to keep it going.

Saskatchewan started off their season slowly losing a pair of games on the road to the Calgary Dinos on Nov. 1 and 2. Those would be the only two losses for the Huskies as they finished the regular season with an 18-2 record and defeated the Trinity Western Spartans and Fraser Valley Cascades on route to the final.

Grassick says the early losses to the Dinos were an important reminder for Saskatchewan about what it takes

“As much as anyone hates to lose, sometimes that is just the motivation that sparks you to play a little bit harder. Anyone who watches Calgary all season, they’re a great team and that first weekend they came out, they came out flying and they were really prepared for us. After those two losses, we right away knew what we needed to work on and how we needed to get better and quickly as well, because we needed to make ourselves up to that standard.”

Thomaidis named Canada West Coach of the Year

Grassick wasn’t the only member of the Huskies to take home some individual hardware. For the seventh time in her decorated coaching career, Lisa Thomaidis was named the Canada West Coach of the Year. It is the second straight year that the Huskie bench boss has taken home the award.

Grassick says Thomaidis is an excellent coach because she cares about her players on a personal level and wants to see them succeed post graduation.

“When I talk about role models, coach (Thomaidis) is at the number one in that list, she wants you to excel not only on the basketball court, but in the real world too. Lots of what you learn in basketball, you learn in real life. Discipline, being able to handle yourself on a team and being able to handle yourself with so many people. Her accolades speak for herself. Anyone who’s been through the program or has been with the program says the exact same thing about coach (Thomaidis). She’s a one of a kind human who strives and pushes you to be so much better.”

Thomaidis also set the all-time record for wins by a coach in Canada West Women’s Basketball after she notched her 345th career win back in February.

Thomaidis says the award wouldn’t be possible without the players.

“I look at that award like it’s the Team of the Year award. It usually goes to the team that has the best record. The coach is the one that gets recognized, but honestly it’s the team that makes me look good. They’ve been phenomenal, they’ve had a very special year and I’m proud of the work they’ve put in. I’ve got some amazing assistant coaches who have also put in a ton of work.”

The Huskies will return to the U SPORTS Championship for the second consecutive season after falling short against the Carleton Ravens last season. Saskatchewan takes on the University of Alberta Pandas at 8 p.m. in Vancouver on Thursday.

sports@paherald.sk.ca