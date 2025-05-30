Bergstrom sets sights on $10,000 fundraising goal as KidSport Week hits homestretch

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Dwight Bergstrom and the rest of the KidSport Prince Albert committee are hoping for big things as they head into the final days of their KidSport Week fundraiser.

Friday, May 30 marks the biggest day of the campaign. If community members donate a combined $10,000 by 9 p.m. on Friday, Bergstrom will spend the night in a scissor lift in the Dr. Java’s parking lot.

“We’ve had some businesses and organizations coming in—some of those seem to come in on the last day,” Bergstrom said. “I’m hoping there will be business and organizations dropping of cheques that day. If it’s $500 or more we do a photo with them and post it on our Facebook page,

Bergstrom said the way people donate has changed in recent years. Previously, they would see a lot of small individual donations, but in recent years they're seeing larger donations from community groups.

Bergstrom said the way people donate has changed in recent years. Previously, they would see a lot of small individual donations, but in recent years they’re seeing larger donations from community groups.

Online donations have also become more common in recent years. Bergstrom they plan to check their online total around noon on Friday. They were sitting at around $5,000 at this time last year, Bergstrom said, and while they did eventually hit their $10,000 goal it wasn’t until after the fundraising deadline.

Bergstrom said he’s hoping to get to $10,000, but joked that he’s fine if it doesn’t happen until after the deadline again. He added that he’s willing to spend the night in the scissor lift, but it will be dependent on weather conditions. Saskatchewan is under a fire ban due to wildfires spreading across the north. If smoke starts to drift south, Bergstrom said he won’t be spending the night outdoors.

“My allergies don’t take forest fire smoke all that well, so we’ll have to make a decision,” he said. “Even if I do get to $10,000 and it’s super smoky, then I’ll have to take a pass on it. There’s just no way a 72-year-old guy can huff and puff his way through a night of that.

“The wind is maybe going to turn and blow back our way and we’re may see more smoke than we’re seeing today,” he added. “We’ll just have to play it by ear. It’s hard to tell.”

Last year was a record-breaking year for KidSport. The organization provided grants to more than 48,000 kids, and the demand is only growing.

Bergstrom said Prince Albert has a community in in Saskatchewan with the largest percentage of the population of kids living with families that are below the poverty level, so there is certainly a challenge.

Bergstrom said there are some misconceptions about those who apply for KidSport grants. He said it’s often a single mom working multiple jobs to pay the bills, or couples who are both working, but can’t get their kids involved in sports without applying to KidSport.

Residents can make donations by stopping off at the Dr. Java’s parking lot of 15th Street East on Friday. Residents can also make donations online. Donations will be accepted into June, but Bergstrom said they’re hoping to hit the $10,000 goal on Friday, even if it means a chilly night under the stars.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

