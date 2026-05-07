Believe it or not, spring is on its way!

Bernadette Vangool

While we patiently wait for the snow to stop and the temperature to rise, what can gardeners do to prepare for spring’s arrival?

I for one have become impatient. Succumbing to the gardening bug, I have seeded some tomatoes indoors (even though I normally depend on others for my tomato transplants). I have also seeded some cucumbers (perhaps a bit too early) into Jiffy pots as they often do not germinate well in my garden beds. The jiffy pots allow you to transplant the seedlings into the garden without disturbing the roots, thus reducing transplant shock when transferring them to your garden.

Now that we are introducing new plants to our indoor space, is a good time to take stock of houseplants – inspect them for new leggy growth and prune them back if needed. With the improved sunlight indoors, it’s good practice to start to fertilize your indoor plants. Some can benefit from being turned once a week, so they don’t get lopsided when they start growing towards the sun. As you are introducing new seedlings to the mix, it is also prudent to keep an eye out for pests, such as aphids, mealy bugs and those dreaded fungus gnats.

If you are like me, winter is a time when most of our days are spent on or near the couch. I do make it a habit to go out for a walk each day, but that does not compare to the exercise you get while gardening. In preparation for the gardening season, a good practice is to get off your tush and get some exercise. Start with some easy stretches, some deep knee bends, maybe lift some weights. You don’t have to buy weights. Just go to the kitchen and use some canned goods! Get those arms in shape. Remember, when you finally do get into your garden, take it easy. You don’t have to do it all in one day.

Next, a visit to the garden shed is in order. Inspect your shovels, pruners, lawnmower blades and hoes. All can probably benefit from sharpening – and the pruners will love some oil. Sharp, well-oiled tools are a joy to work with. Check your supply of garden gloves, stakes, tomato cages, peony rings and replenish where needed. I like to design my own hanging baskets – and those plastic pots need replacing every few years as the hangers tend to become brittle with age. You can also check to see if any wooden containers or raised garden beds need any repairs. Perhaps you can paint or oil the wood to extend their lifespan. If your peonies need staking, now is a good time to put your peony rings in place, rather than trying to get the stalks through the ring later.

Once the snow is gone you can dedicate some time to pruning woody shrubs and fruit trees. Start by removing any branches that were damaged over the winter. Next, remove all limbs or branches that are crossing or rubbing against each other. Then remove water spouts and suckers. In small shrubs like spirea, remove any dead branches from the centre and give them a bit of a trim to shape them. Spring flowering shrubs like weigela, lilac, mock orange and bridal wreath spirea are best pruned after they have flowered, as earlier pruning may remove all of this year’s flowering buds. Roses can also wait until after they have leafed out. This way, it is easy to see which branches will be the most vigorous. Prune out the less healthy growth and dead branches.

Ornamental grasses and most alliums can now be cut back, before the new growth starts pushing through the old. There’s nothing worse than trying to selectively prune a mess of mixed stems. You can also trim back heliopsis stems, Joe Pye weed and other tall perennials and clean up the foliage of other perennials I generally leave last year’s fallen leaves in place until late spring. Then I remove surplus leaf mulch and dead stalks that look untidy. When the ice is gone from the pond, I use the pond water to water the perennial beds and early bloomers such as hepatica and crocus. The roses by the driveway also get their watering from the pond. After a week, the pond is usually ready for a good clean and refill ready for the season.

Happy gardening everyone, and don’t forget to smell the flowers.

This column is provided courtesy of the Saskatchewan Perennial Society (SPS; saskperennial@hotmail.com). Check our website (www.saskperennial.ca) or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/saskperennial) for a list of upcoming gardening events.