Behavioral Therapist changing the face of dog training

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Dogs are complex creatures, much like their human counterparts.

As with humans, dogs in the adolescent stage can be challenging, making it important for pet parents and caregivers to have the skills to calmly and effectively navigate this life stage.

Enter Billie Talyn Groom, an award-winning behavioral therapist who has been working with dogs and their humans for almost four decades.

Groom’s grass roots approach, learning from the hundreds of dogs she rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed, led to the development of Canine Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CCBT).

“CCBT recognizes the influence of cognition and emotion on behaviors,” explained Groom. “Through cognitive exercises encouraging processing and decision-making, dogs, as with humans, can reset their thought patterns and self-regulate.”

Groom, who has lived in Saskatchewan for over a decade and in the Southwest for about a year, is revolutionizing the field of canine behavior and welfare through her innovative approach.

Groom’s method has proven particularly effective for addressing behaviors associated with anxiety, fear, and aggression, as well as those common among adolescent, adult, and adopted dogs..

Her book won the American Best Book Fest Award in 2020, when she also created a podcast called “Dog Training Disrupted.” The podcast provides a free resource to learn more about CCBT, canine psychology and science, and the industry.

She recently launched the Institute of Canine Psychotherapy, an online educational platform providing diplomas in CCBT and certifications in animal science and welfare.

Billie’s determination to understand why dogs over six months were surrendered and euthanized at such a high rate led to her unintentional success as a canine behaviorist solely based on the method she developed.

Coaching pet parents and students from all over the world through her virtual program, Groom says her practices have enjoyed a very high success rate, making an impact locally and globally.

Groom has been featured in Psychology Today Magazine, and appeared on Roku TV, LA Tribune, and CTV News, and spoken at conferences and universities around the world. You can see Groom speak at an upcoming TEDx Talk at the University of Regina on May 17.

“With the challenges facing shelters and rescue organizations, and the increased acceptance of animals as sentient beings, CCBT is quickly becoming a recognized method and a sustainable solution in the canine behavior and animal welfare sectors,” states Groom.

While Billie continues to provide personalized consulting services to pet parents, her long term goal is “to empower professionals with advanced practices to enhance their impact locally and globally.”

For further information on Billie Talyn Groom, you can visit www.instituteofcaninepsychotherapy.com