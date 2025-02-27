Beeland officially becomes Riverside Co-op

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NORTHEAST – On Feb. 2, Beeland Co-op officially became Riverside Co-op. The new name stems from Beeland Co-op and Carrot River Co-op amalgamating. Parkland Coop had voted against the amalgamation.

Co-op members now can use their co-op number at any Riverside which now includes Tisdale, Carrot River, Bjorkdale and Arborfield.

“Beeland Co-op numbers did not change, but to prevent duplication of any membership numbers, Carrot River numbers became six digits with a one or 10 prefix,” Melissa Christianson, Marketing and Communications Manager, said. “Both old Beeland and new Carrot River membership numbers can be used at any of our 11 cardlock and retail locations. If members have numbers from both former retails and want to consolidate them into one, they can do so by contacting one of our offices in Tisdale or Carrot River.”

The Riverside board is comprised of four former Beeland Co-op members and four former Carrot River Co-op board members. The current board members are Robert Haller (President) – Tisdale, Ed Little (Vice-President) – Carrot River, Shelley Beaudette (Secretary) – Tisdale, Jill Szeliga – Bjorkdale, Kathy Smith – Tisdale, Wanda Kiteley – Carrot River, Ron Weighill – Carrot River, Kendall Friske – Carrot River. All board members will be up for election in 2026.

“We continue to support and partner with our local community organizations that request support or funding,” Christianson said. “If organizations would like to apply for funding, they can do so on our website at www.riversideco-op.crs and click on ‘Community Investment’, followed by ‘Community Support Fund’ or reach out to us in person.”

Prior to the amalgamation, Beeland had two projects on the go. The new liquor store and the new Home Centre project in Tisdale and Carrot River currently have plans for an upcoming food store/home centre renovation.

“As always, we are looking forward to another busy spring/summer with our community barbecue program (applications for groups will open soon) big birthday bash for Cooper, free swims, and other fun kids club activities in all of the communities that we serve. We will be at the Carrot River trade show in March, along with the Tisdale Ramblers trade show in April so make sure to stop by and see us.”