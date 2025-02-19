‘Becoming the Beatles’ a ‘must see’ for Beatles fans

Scott Roos

Special to the Herald

On Thursday, Feb. 13, the EA Rawlinson Centre for the Arts hosted Becoming the Beatles, a captivating theatrical performance that transported the audience through the history of the legendary band.

Put together by Yale-educated musician and storyteller Haley Marie, the show cleverly combined over 300 stunning projections, live performances of 20 Beatles classics, and informative behind-the-scenes narratives, offering a fascinating journey through the Beatles’ rise to stardom and their world-changing impact.

Haley Marie’s performance was nothing short of mesmerizing. With her engaging persona and remarkable stage presence, she commanded the audience’s attention from the start. Marie’s deep dive into the Beatles’ history—bolstered by years of research and musical analysis—was both informative and entertaining. Her storytelling was skillful, blending cultural and historical context to highlight how the band emerged at a perfect time in history.

The narrative was thoughtfully structured, offering a glimpse into the social, political, and artistic forces that shaped the Beatles, from the devastation of World War II to the revitalization of the music scene in the 1960s. The first half of the show, in particular, felt well crafted, exploring how the Beatles, four young men with humble beginnings, literally found themselves on the cusp of a musical revolution.

Marie’s commentary didn’t shy away from the personal struggles of the band members either. She painted vivid pictures of John, Paul, George, and Ringo, showcasing their unique characteristics and challenges. From the boy born during an air raid to the one who had to reverse the strings on his guitar, Marie presented their individual stories with a deep sense of empathy and reverence. She also shed light on the pivotal role of their producer, George Martin, whose vision helped shape the Beatles into one of the most successful musical acts in history.

The live performances by the accompanying musicians were a crucial element of the show, bringing the Beatles’ songs to life with remarkable authenticity. Marie, during these moments, played piano expertly but it was Music Director and Guitarist Steve Foster who was the standout, delivering emotive renditions of some many of Paul McCartney’s best-loved songs. His flawless guitar work, particularly during songs like “Blackbird” and“Yesterday”, were executed with precision and passion. His powerful rendition of George Harrison’s “Something” left the audience in awe, and the emotional depth of his performances added a layer of richness to the already strong musical foundation of the show.

Bassist Arden Van Fleet brought McCartney’s intricate bass lines to life, delivering a solid performance on the vocal front as well. His handling of Lennon-led tunes, including a raucous version of “Twist and Shout” and an appropriately rebellious “Revolution”, showcased his versatility.

Drummer Stefan Hegerat’s rhythmic backbone was in the pocket, providing the perfect interpretation of many of Ringo Star’s quirky drum parts, which in turn was a solid foundation for the band’s sound. His backing vocals contributed to the authentic Beatles experience, though it would have been exciting to hear him take on a classic Ringo track like “Octopus’s Garden” or “Yellow Submarine”. But, given the limited time frame of the show, the focus was understandably on primarily the Lennon/McCartney catalogue.

Visually, the projections and photos displayed behind the performers were thoughtfully timed, enhancing the storytelling. The historical images and footage provided a perfect backdrop, deepening the audience’s connection to the events Marie was describing.

Becoming the Beatles is a brilliant blend of theatre, concert, and documentary. It’s a show that not only celebrates the music of the Beatles but also highlights the cultural significance of their legacy. Marie’s brilliant analysis reminded us just how groundbreaking the Beatles were, both musically and socially, as they forever changed the landscape of modern music.

This show was an absolute must-see for Beatles fans and anyone who appreciates well-crafted storytelling. Thought-provoking, musically fulfilling, and thoroughly entertaining, Becoming the Beatles was a truly amazing experience.