Beck vows new shadow cabinet will make presence felt in Saskatchewan

NDP leader Carla Beck made Prince Albert a priority during the 2024 provincial election campaign, and she said that won’t change when MLAs head back to the legislature.

Beck announced her shadow cabinet on Wednesday, and said members would make reaching out a priority. That’s especially true in parts of the province with new mayors, new city councillors, and new school boards, Beck said.

“I’ve always made a point of travelling up to PA, and I know our shadow cabinet will be continuing to do that work as well connecting on the issues that are most important,” Beck said the day after naming her new shadow cabinet.

“We’ve really focused on outreach over the last number of years, and the people of this province can continue to expect that from us.

All 27 NDP MLAs will have a role in the new shadow cabinet. The list includes new northern MLAs Leroy Laliberte, who will serve as Shadow Minister of First Nations and Metis Relations, and Jordan McPhail as Shadow Minister of Northern Affairs, Forestry, and SaskTel.

Beck said she wanted every MLA to have a roll in the shadow cabinet so they can take part in the outreach and relationship building the NDP will need to form the next government.

“This is a team that is not content to sit in a chair and take their place in the legislature,” she said. “This is a team that really wants to dig in and connect with people right across this province, and they’ve already hit the ground running.”

MLAs are scheduled to return to Regina for a fall sitting starting on Nov. 25. Beck said her party will continue to focus on the issues they put front and centre during their campaign: jobs, cost of living, healthcare, crime, and education.

“You will see this team focus there, but also focus in their critic roles on outreach and continuing to be out and about in the province and connecting with people in every corner of this province,” Beck said. “This is a team that’s going to hit the ground running. Over the next few years, we are going to show ourselves to be the government in waiting in this province.”

The NDP added 15 new members to their ranks following the most recent provincial election. That brings the number of opposition MLAs to 27, just seven behind the Saskatchewan Party’s 34.

The NDP Shadow Cabinet: