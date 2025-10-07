Beck earns 87 per cent approval at NDP convention

Daily Herald Staff

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck received a vote of approval from 87 per cent of delegates during the party’s annual convention in Saskatoon this weekend.

Three years into her leadership and following an election that doubled the NDP’s seats in the Legislature, Beck said her caucus remains focused on healthcare and the rising cost of living as the fall session approaches.

“We are focused on the issues that people in this province care about: paying their bills, feeding their families, and having healthcare when and where they need it,” Beck told delegates. “People need help right now.”

Beck said her team has been travelling across the province listening to residents and consulting on the future of healthcare in Saskatchewan. The NDP plans to introduce legislation this fall aimed at bringing in rent control.

“Saskatchewan is a great province. We shouldn’t be ranked last place in Canada on healthcare and education,” she said. “Scott Moe talks about growth, but people feel like our province is going backwards. They see their grocery bills going up, their ERs closing, and their kids struggling in underfunded classrooms.”

Beck told supporters the party’s goal is to build “a bright future for everyone who calls this province home.”