Beaver Creek Camp helps bring renewal for men

The Salvation Army annual men’s camp was held from Mar. 6th – 8th at the Beaver Creek Camp, Saskatoon.

The theme “Rise Up” couldn’t have been more appropriate considering the current world situation as well as need for spiritual reawakening of men worldwide.

“It is an opportunity to get together as men and to take ourselves away from our work places, our communities, away from the things that stresses us and the struggles of life, and to truly centre ourselves not only on what the Lord called us to be but how to best serve as we go back after a weekend like this,” said Donald Bladen, a Lieutenant General of The Salvation Army and Divisional Commander of the Prairies and Northern Territories Division.

Bladen was quick to add that “This is more than a religious event, this is a gathering of faithful men who really want to make an impact in the world.”

Lieut. Colonel Les Marshall, the Territorial Secretary for the Mission, was the Guest Speaker for the three day event. It started on Friday evening and had sub-themes for the four sessions that span out in the three days with the main text being Isaiah 40: 29-31.

“I had the privileged of being invited as the guest speaker to be able to proclaim the good news of Jesus to share with all the men this weekend from across Saskatchewan,” said Marshall. “It’s an absolute privilege being here, I love coming to Beaver Creek Camp in the middle of Saskatchewan and the energy, the excitement that comes by being together is fantastic.”

The participants arrived expectant on Friday afternoon from Prince Albert, Saskatoon, Regina and Manitoba. They settled into their various rooms, interacted with their room mates and fellow attendees.

To formally kick off the event, supper was set for 6p.m. and the first session was a self evaluation session in that the participating men dug deep in sober reflection.

Uko Akpanuko/Daily Herald

Kaylab Ethan, one of the youths and Lt Les Marshall during the three day (Mar. 6-8) Salvation Army annual men’s camp at Beaver Creek, Saskatoon

Marshall said it is part of human weakness to be impatience as could be seen even in normal daily activities like waiting for our friends relations, colleagues, government, etc.

The second session (Saturday, 9:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.) had the sub theme of Waiting That Renews wherein the guest speaker dwelt on the human weakness of man not wanting to wait while God expects and encourages all to wait on Him till His appointed time. He concluded the session by encouraging the men to learn to wait on the Lord

“This is my first time at men’s camp and I very much enjoyed it,” Logan Sawatzky, one of the first timers, said. “The entire three days was spiritually enriching and I will want those who missed this year to get ready and be here next year.”

Sawatzky was one of the youths who attended the Camp. He came with his Grand Dad and Dad for the event.

The third session (Saturday 11a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) dwelt on the sub theme – Strength that lifts you.

The last camp day was Sunday and the guest speaker concluded the teaching with a call to action, calling on all the men that attended with the sub theme – Rise up and Walk it Out. This was a comprehensive call to the men to rise up, to stand up and make a difference in their personal lives, in their homes, in their work places, in their communities, in their provinces and in country.

“Wherever and whenever it is, respond to God’s call, Rise up, stand up and do something,” Marshall said. “Let’s not let this start and stop here, but let’s rise up when we get into our cars, when we go home, when we go to work, when we are in private, when we are in public. Rise up, don’t be afraid, God will give you the strength, one faithful step at a time because a man who keeps walking with God will not faint.”

Prayer sessions were led and the men prayed for Canada, the Province of Saskatchewan and peace in the entire world.

Historically the Men’s Camp has been taking place for decades and its an annual tradition since 1882. The Salvation Army, Prince Albert had a delegation of seven men and was led by Major Ed Dean, the Officer-in-Charge. About 60 men from all over the province attended the three day program.

“Stay connected ultimately to the Lord, stay connected to each other, stay devoted to God’s word, be faithful to your wife, be faithful to your children and your family, be faithful in your work place and in your community and to your country,” Bladen said.

The Worship Session was led by Major Gord Taylor. They sang soul lifting spiritual songs all through the three days of activities.

“You do not ever want to miss this again, this opportunity to come along side other men is something that will last a life time. Its an excitement and an energy that we feed off one aonother and God speaks to us through His Holy Spirit and changes us,” Marshall concluded.