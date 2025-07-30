Beauval residents set to return home as evacuation order expires on Wednesday

The Northern Village of Beauval is preparing to welcome evacuees home on Wednesday, July 30, as the mandatory evacuation order remains on track to be lifted.



While the return marks a milestone for the community, local officials are urging residents to remain vigilant, with wildfire risks and a state of emergency still in effect.



The village’s Emergency Operations Committee (EOC) confirmed Monday that buses will be arranged to transport returning evacuees. The local state of emergency will continue until at least August 6 to assist those in priority groups who are not yet able to return, such as children under five or individuals with respiratory conditions.



“Let’s please be respectful of the people and equipment that remain in our community to assist us with these wildfires,” Beauval EOC wrote in a July 28 post, reminding residents that firefighting operations are still ongoing and that a nightly curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. remains in place.



The EOC also emphasized that fire and smoke threats are not over, and areas like river shores and quadding routes may still be unsafe. Residents who are returning on their own are asked to notify the EOC and provide a list of everyone in their household.

Sixty active wildfires in Saskatchewan; 12 communities remain evacuated

As of Tuesday morning, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) reported 60 active wildfires across the province. Of these, six are contained. 11 are uncontained, 25 are under assessment, and 18 are focused on protecting values such as homes and infrastructure.



Twelve communities remain under evacuation orders, including Beauval, La Plonge Reserve, Jans Bay, Ramsey Bay, Patuanak/English River First Nation, Montreal Lake Cree Nation, Pinehouse, Canoe Narrows, Île-à-la-Crosse, Cole Bay, and the Resort Subdivisions of Lac La Plonge and Little Amyot Lake.



The Province continues to advise evacuees returning home to take precautions, including inspecting utilities, checking for structural damage, and replacing smoke alarms if needed. Spoiled food should be discarded immediately, and boiling water advisories may be in effect in some areas.



A province-wide fire ban remains in place for the region north of the provincial forest boundary up to the Churchill River.

The Bhul Fire edges toward Ramsey Bay but held back by suppression efforts

One of the largest wildfires currently burning is the Buhl Fire, sparked by lightning on June 29. As of July 29, it has consumed approximately 76,502 hectares, including over 12,500 hectares within Prince Albert National Park boundaries and nearly 64,000 hectares of provincial Crown land.



The fire came within 3.8 km of Ramsey Bay, prompting an evacuation order for the Resort Subdivision and campground on July 24. Suppression efforts have included 223 personnel, 10 helicopters, 9 pieces of heavy equipment, an infrared drone, and air tankers on standby.



According to Parks Canada and SPSA, who are operating under a unified command, the fire showed minor growth overnight toward Rock Lake Road. However, air support helped contain a spot fire that jumped to the east side of the road.



Firefighters also made progress extinguishing hotspots along Highway 916 and the southeastern edge of the perimeter. Planned ignition operations north of Cheeyas Lake are expected to continue today to reduce fuel and slow the fire’s advance.



While communities like Elk Ridge, McPhee Lake, and Waskesiu are not under alert, officials say smoke and weather conditions can change rapidly. Parks Canada reissued a pre-evacuation alert for Prince Albert National Park on July 26 due to deteriorating air quality.