Bears sweep weekend set with Weyburn

It was a perfect weekend on home ice for the Prince Albert Northern Bears picking up a pair of victories over the Weyburn Gold Wings.

The Bears won 2-0 on Saturday and 4-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Northern Bears head coach Steve Young says he liked the work ethic shown by Prince Albert in both games.

“We had a good talk coming in after the Christmas break that we have to be a better hockey club and, you know, wins will sort themselves out, but I’m very proud of the girls in the last five games that we’ve played that they’ve worked hard at what we want them to do and it is showing on the ice right now.”

In Saturday’s game, Mikiya Anderson opened the scoring 6:25 into the first period with her fifth goal of the season. Zoey Krienke and Ella Clarke picked up the helpers.

That would be all the goal support that Annika Neufelt would need, as the graduating netminder made 31 stops to earn her first career U18 AAA shutout.

Jersie Andersen would ice the game with an empty net goal with just 37 seconds left to go.

With the Bears graduating the tandem of Nikita Krayetski and Annika Neufeldt at the end of this season, the duo have been giving Prince Albert a chance each and every night.

“I think it’s been an important part of our game. Since Christmas, we talked about what we have to do as a team. There are times when the goalies have to come up with the big save, and that’s just part of goaltending. I thought both girls were very capable of doing that, and we want to continue with that.”

In Sunday’s game, the Bears would open the scoring with 13:47 to go in the opening frame as Arlise Schmalz would score his first career U18 AAA goal. Emma Christison and Gracie Reed picked up the helpers.

In the dying seconds of the first period, Hannah Guttormson tied the game with a power play goal. A wrist shot would go off the body of a defender in front and past Neufeldt. It was Guttormson’s first career U18 AAA goal. She spent two seasons with the Northern Bears prior to this season. Kadence Dansereau and Julia Durr assisted.

Kiah Shields would give Weyburn the lead with 8:57 to go in the second period with her second goal of the campaign. Jade Olszewski and Kamryn Kish assisted on the play.

Zayda Summach would tie the game with a power play goal for Prince Albert just over a minute later. Clarke and Krienke had the assists.

Gracie Reed would give the Bears the lead with her first career U18 AAA goal with 0:28 to go in the middle frame. Summach and Andersen provided the assists.

Young says it was a promising sign to see Schmalz and Reed break through on the scoresheet.

“I think it shows their character and their hard work. They’ve stuck with it and for those players, it’s not always easy but at the same time, I thought today they did what they needed to do and were rewarded with it so I’m proud of them.”

Jersie Andersen extended the Bears lead to 4-2 just over a minute into the third period with a breakaway goal. Londyn Hoffman and Caprice Harder picked up the assists.

Julia Durr would bring Weyburn within one, but that’s as close as the Gold Wings would get.

Weyburn took two games off the Bears at Crescent Point Place back in October. After earning a weekend seep at home, Young says Prince Albert is playing with a lot more confidence then they did at the start of the season.

“The biggest thing is probably the will of the players. No matter what the score is, no matter what’s happening in the game, I believe right now they’ve got more will to play and that’s exciting. It’s going to be exciting for them and they’re going to want to continue.”

The Bears return to action next Saturday when they welcome the Saskatoon Stars to the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

