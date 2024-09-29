Bears start strong with 3-1 win in season opener

The Prince Albert Northern Bears got exactly the kind of start they wanted at the Art Hauser Centre on Sunday.

The Bears jumped out to a 2-0 lead and never looked back, defeating the Swift Current Wildcats 3-1 in their first game of the Saskatchewan Female U18 AAA Hockey League season.

“it was important for us to get a good start,” Bears coach Steve Young said. “It was a type of game where we got up and then I thought we sat back a bit, but we recovered and worked hard. Our first game in league regular play I thought there was some good stuff and there’s some we need to work on.”

Jersie Andersen, Zoey Krienke, and Londyn Hoffman scored the goals for Prince Albert, while Raela Packet responded with the lone tally for Swift Current.

Annika Neufeldt made 29 saves in the Prince Albert goal to earn the win, while Jordyn Ottenbreit stopped 40 shots for the Wildcats.

“I thought we played really well,” Neufeldt said. “We were hustling and doing all the right stuff and really playing as a team, which was great.”

Saturday’s contest started with a short ceremony to introduce this year’s Bears squad.

The two teams played scoreless hockey until 7:37 into the first period when Andersen deposited a cross-ice pass from Ella Clarke to make it 1-0.

The Bears extended their lead a little over a minute later when Krienke found herself alone in the slot and fired a one-timer past Ottenbreit to make it 2-0.

Young said he was pleased with the team’s quick start.

“We went to the net well (and) we made some good passes at the net,” he said. “Those are things that we can build on, and obviously it’s easier to build on those things when you’ve won a hockey game.”

The Wildcats wasted little time responding. Less than a minute after Krienke’s goal, Packet tipped in a Rayna Hennie point shot to make it 2-1 after 20 minutes.

The Bears extended their lead with just over five minutes left in the second. Prince Albert defender Elizabeth Udell drove the net, forcing Ottenbreit to make a quick pad save, but Hoffman was on the spot to knock home the rebound.

The Wildcats had their best chance to pull within one roughly two-and-a-half minutes into the third. Forward Stevie Christiaens stole the puck off a Bears defender and skated in on a breakaway, but couldn’t beat Neufeldt high glove side.

The Bears almost extended their lead while on a 5-on-3 powerplay in the dying minutes, but the officials ruled the goal was kicked in. The game ended 3-1.

“Right now, we’re really excited,” Neufeldt said. “This win is really driving us through the weekend.”

The two teams are at it again on Sunday at the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drop is 1:30 p.m.