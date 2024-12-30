Bears looking for more consistency in second half

Through 15 games in the Saskatchewan Female U18 AAA Hockey League (SFU18AAAHL), it’s been an up and down season for the Prince Albert Northern Bears.

The Bears find themselves in fifth place at the holiday break with a 5-8-0-2 record. Head coach Steve Young says he wants Prince Albert to become a more consistent team in the second half.

“I thought we put together some good games, you know, I think we, seems like we learn and then we take a step back, but it is a group of girls that I think from start to Christmas break here have put in the work to learn and understand how we want to play. It’s not always consistent and that’s what we talk about more consistency in the next half.”

The Bears have nine rookies on their roster this season. Captain Elizabeth Udell says the first half of the season has had some learning experiences for Prince Albert.

“I think overall pretty good. Things haven’t really gone the way we’ve wanted them to but I think we’ve learned what we need to do and what we can’t really get away with in this league. I think the second half will be much better.”

Prince Albert entered the break winning two of their final three games over Regina and Swift Current.

Young says the key to success for the Bears has been when they play simple and as a cohesive unit.

“The biggest thing is they’re playing as a team. They got energy as a team. We’re not relying on one person. They’re doing the things with the puck that we need to do. When we’re not having success, it’s more individual that is hurting us. They know what it takes and that’s what we wanted in the first half. They understand what it’s going to take to play in the second half.”

The Bears only have one skater who has posted more than 10 points this season in rookie forward Jersie Andersen. Young says Prince Albert wants to become a team that is dangerous up and down the lineup.

“I know this is cliche, but we have a hockey club that we have to play as a group of 20. We can’t rely on one player, we don’t want to rely on one player. We want to make sure as a group that we’re confident enough to work hard and compete against any team we’re playing and that’s what it’s going to take.”

The Bears return to action after the holiday break on Jan. 11 when they travel to take on the Notre Dame Hounds.

-with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

