Bears finish regular season home schedule with a win and a loss

The Prince Albert Northern Bears ended their regular season home schedule with a weekend split against the Notre Dame Hounds.

Prince Albert was victorious 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at the Art Hauser Centre with Notre Dame winning by the same score on Sunday at the Kinsmen Arena.

In Saturday’s game, Marly Dumanski opened the scoring at the 11:04 mark of the opening frame. Jersie Andersen and Rowan Clement provided the helpers.

Prince Albert would double the lead at the 15:26 mark of the second period as Rowan Clement would go bar down for her third goal of the season. Andersen and Dumanski assisted on the goal.

Claire Abrametz would strike on the power play at the 9:51 mark of the middle frame to pull Notre Dame within just one. Kiara Perrett and Kate Williams provided the helpers.

That would be all the support that Annika Neufeldt would need in goal as she turned aside 25 of 26 Notre Dame shots to earn the win in goal for Prince Albert.

Bears head coach Steve Young says Saturday’s game was good for Prince Albert learning to play with a lead late in the season.

“I think it’s important right here down the stretch because it’s not easy to play with the lead. You know, at times you get more tense, you get more nervous, but I thought to play with the league today was probably a good test for the girls down the stretch here and in the playoffs.”

In Sunday’s game at the Kinsmen Arena, Carys Cross and Logan Eisner scored for Notre Dame as they defeated Prince Albert 2-1. Jersie Andersen had the lone mark for Prince Albert.

The weekend marked the final regular season home games for the Bears graduating players. Annika Neufeldt, Nikita Krayetski, Caprice Harder, Zayda Summach, Caprice Harder, Jordyn Fidler, Elizabeth Udell, Marly Dumanski, Mikiya Anderson and Ella Clarke will all age out at the conclusion of the Bears season.

Young says all the graduating players have been major contributors for Prince Albert.

“I think for them and their families, they’re all a part of it. I think when players come into this league, they think, we’re going to be here forever. And all of a sudden, I think today it would hit them that this is it for them. I’m very proud of every one of them, they’ve been good, solid citizens for our hockey club, and we hope that they enjoy the playoff run.”

The Bears return to action on Saturday, Mar. 1 when they travel to take on Notre Dame. Puck drops at 6:30 p.m.