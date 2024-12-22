Bears fall to Regina in first home game since Dec. 1

The Prince Albert Northern Bears were back at the Art Hauser Centre on Saturday for the first time since Dec. 1, but the Regina Rebels spoiled the return.

The Rebels built up a 3-0 third period lead before the Northern Bears scored, then added two more insurance goals to secure the win. Prince Albert head coach Steve Young gave Regina full credit for the victory.

“We know Regina,” Young said. “We’ve played them five times now. They’re a team that works very hard and they’ve got some girls who can put the puck in the net. They worked their game to a ‘T’ that way and we’ve just got to learn to compete. The good thing about it is we get to play again tomorrow.”

Regina had the edge in special teams on Saturday, scoring two goals on four power play opportunities, while killing off all seven Prince Albert power play chances. The Rebels outshot the Bears 35-32, but the Prince Albert had their opportunities.

Londyn Hoffman appeared to open the scoring for the Bears with 7:25 left in the first period, but the goal was waved off on a hand pass. Then roughly five minutes into the second, the Bears hit back-to-back goals posts a few seconds apart.

Jersie Andersen had the lone goal for the Bears, while Nikita Krayetski made 30 saves in goal. Tien Woo had a pair of goals for Regina, while Cedar Swan had a goal and two assists. Katelyn Marshall and Anna Benoit added the other goals, and Morgan Robertson made 31 saves for the win.

Despite the loss, Young was optimistic.

“I believe we’ve got a good hockey club,” he said. “I believe we’ve got a group of girls that complement each other. I think the biggest thing right now is understanding that everything matters and you’ve got to work hard all the time.

“If you lose the puck, get the puck back. If you have to get the puck deep, get it deep. (It’s) just those little things, little details.”

Woo opened the scoring on the power play when she one-timed a shot past Krayetski with 3:07 left in the first.

The Rebels extended their lead early in the second when Swan skated into the slot and beat Krayetski with a low wrist shot to make it 2-0.

Benoit scored on the power play with 6:29 to play in the second, giving Regina a 3-0 lead heading into the last 20 minutes.

Andersen made it 3-1 when she slid the puck home during a goalmouth scramble with 3:08 to play. However, the Rebels regained their three-goal lead less than a minute later when Marshall scored on a point shot with 2:14 to play.

Woo added an empty net goal with 18 seconds left to secure the win.

The Bears are back at it again on Sunday against the Swift Current Wildcats in their final game before the Christmas break. Puck drop is 1:30 p.m. at the Art Hauser Centre.